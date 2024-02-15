Streaming Video Technology Alliance Convenes in Denver for First Quarterly Member Meeting of 2024

Welcomes New Members AMD, Axinom, Extreme Labs, TAG Video Systems, and Witbe

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, convenes its Q1 Member Meeting today at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. The two-day, members-only event features a robust lineup of working group sessions, industry presentations, and an evening networking event. The full meeting agenda and registration details can be found here: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q1-2024-denver-co-february-15-and-16/.





“This meeting kicks off our 10 year anniversary celebration and we are very excited and proud about what the SVTA has accomplished and how its influence has grown over the years,” said Jason Thibeault, CEO of the SVTA. “More companies continue to join and our working groups are as productive as ever. We have many exciting projects, documents, and code coming out this year.”

Part of Streaming Tech Week, this member meeting falls directly after the SVTA SEGMENTS conference and Mile High Video. The two-day meeting is a cap on a week of deep technical and operational discussions all working towards making high-quality streaming video work better at scale.

Coming out of the February board meeting, which happened the day before the member meeting, is the following news:

Two working groups have been renamed: Live Streaming is now Low Latency Streaming and Privacy and Protection is now Security.

Executive Director Jason Thibeault was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

A new membership level, the Startup Member, was added. This membership is targeted at startups who may have missed the Grant Application deadline or were not awarded a grant but still want to participate. This membership level features a lower price point and slightly different membership benefits.

New documents published since the Q3/Q4 2023 meeting include:

SVTA1063 – QUIC Versus TCP for Media Delivery – Testing Results and Analysis. This document provides test results from the Networking and Transport Working Group analysis of QUIC and TCP for media delivery using different network congestion control algorithms and other configuration settings. With the growing popularity of QUIC and efforts like MoQ at IETF, it is important for the industry to have testing data about the performance of different protocols to deliver streaming media under different environmental conditions. The group is continuing their work to test QUIC and TCP and will publish more data throughout 2024.

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

