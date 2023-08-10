Streaming Video Technology Alliance Announces 2023 Board Election Results and Publication of New Technical Documents

Dan Newman of Viasat Joins the Board and Alicia Pritchett of Fastly is Re-elected

SVTA Welcomes New Members Mediastream and System73

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced the annual board election results and the publication of two documents, the Ad Creative Signaling in DASH and HLS document and Securing Media Players document.





“We extend a warm welcome to our newest board member – Dan Newman. He’s been a key player on important initiatives in SVTA Working Groups, and we’re looking forward to his contributions at the board level. In addition, we’re thrilled to have Alicia Pritchett, the first woman to serve on the SVTA board, continue for another term,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “Also, in line with our mission to foster knowledge sharing and tackle key technical issues, the SVTA is excited to publish two new technical documents which have been spearheaded by the Advertising Working Group and the Privacy and Protection Working Group.”

Annual Board Election Results

Alicia Pritchett of Fastly has been re-elected for a third term, while Dan Newman, Product Manager at Viasat, is newly elected to the board. Newman has been an active participant in the SVTA Open Caching Working Group for many years and also leads the SVTA Home Storage initiatives. Pritchett has served as the Chair of the Live Streaming Working Group and is the President and Founding Board Member of Women in Streaming Media.

The SVTA board determines the direction of the organization and sets the overall strategy. This leadership group is also involved in the document ratification process. For more information on the Board of Directors, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-leadership/svta-board/.

New Technical Document: Ad Creative Signaling in DASH and HLS

Produced by the Advertising Working Group, this document proposes a clear and interoperable mechanism for the signaling of creative assets in Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). For example, it enables unique ad asset identifiers, such as those from Ad-ID.org and/or unique in-house ad asset IDs, to be captured in original or stitched manifest files.

To learn more and download the document: https://www.svta.org/product/ad-creative-signaling-in-dash-and-hls/.

New Technical Document: Securing Media Players

Produced by the Privacy and Protection Working Group, this document identifies the vulnerability points inherent in streaming video players and proposes industry best practices to ensure content is protected while not impeding viewer access or a high-quality viewing experience.

To learn more and download the document: https://www.svta.org/product/securing-media-players/.

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, America’s Boating Channel, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, ITV, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Mediastream, Microsoft, Mux, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, System73, swXtch.io, Telefonica, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

