Streaming Video Alliance Rebrands as Streaming Video Technology Alliance

New Name Reinforces the Alliance’s Mission to Help Solve Critical Technical Industry Challenges Inherent in Delivering High-quality Streaming Video at Scale

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced a name change from the Streaming Video Alliance to the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. The organization–founded in 2014 by industry leaders from the online video ecosystem with the intention of solving the technical challenges of streaming video and ensuring online video will continue to flourish–is modifying the name to better reflect its mission.

“ Updating the name of the Alliance is a key step in our strategy to clearly communicate to our audiences that all of our work focuses on addressing technical challenges throughout the streaming workflow,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “ Our original mission of providing a forum for the industry to collaborate on technical solutions for delivering high-quality streaming video at scale remains the same, and now our brand clearly supports that focus.”

Over the years, SVTA membership has grown to include over 100 member companies across the globe, seven Technical Groups, and over 30 documents published to date, which include technical specifications, best practices, guidelines, and even tech briefs on key industry trends.

The SVTA Technical Groups are at the heart of the Alliance, where a focus on important streaming video issues allows a diverse group of streaming experts to reach agreement on best practices, policy and proposed standards. The cross-industry collaboration that these Technical Groups foster helps define the open architecture for streaming and promote the SVTA’s vision for its future. Technical groups also contribute to software projects in SVTA LABS, an initiative started two years ago to codify technical specifications into reference code. Over 70 member company engineers participate in the initiative’s efforts.

Now in its fifth year, the SVTA established the Grant Membership Program to enable smaller organizations, such as startups, that may not have the financial means to cover the Alliance’s membership fees, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance’s work as Principal Members for a year from the date of acceptance.

SVTA also introduced the Fellow Program with the mission of honoring significant contributions individuals have made to the streaming industry and Alliance efforts. Nominated fellows are reviewed by the Fellow Nominations Committee and recommended to the board for approval. Fellow awards represent lifetime recognition. Current fellows can be found at https://fellows.svta.org.

Additional accomplishments include the selection of the SVTA by the Open Authentication Technology Committee (OATC) to permanently host the association’s rich library of technical documentation. Earlier this year, the SVTA was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for the OATC’s role in the development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI), SCTE-224, a standard that allows channel originators to express usage rights, blackouts, and digital advertising rules for channels distributed over the internet.

To read more about the SVTA’s rebrand: https://www.svta.org/2022/07/31/why-the-sva-is-now-the-svta/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, ARK Multicasting, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, CBC, Ceeblue, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Lilac Cloud, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, picoNETS, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp., Wowza.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the SVTA is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.svta.org.

