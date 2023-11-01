Stratus Unveils Evolutionary Fault Tolerance with ztC Endurance Family of Intelligent, Predictive Computing Platforms

New generation of zero-touch computing platforms delivers breakthrough 99.99999% availability, performance gains of 4th gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and increased serviceability and manageability

MAYNARD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratus Technologies, Inc. (“Stratus”), an SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) company and a global leader in simple, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced the launch of its Stratus ztC Endurance™ platform, a new family of fault-tolerant computing platforms for next-generation sustainable operations. The platform introduces intelligent, predictive fault tolerance that delivers seven nines (99.99999%) availability, and performance gains through latest generation technology components including 4th generation Intel Xeon® Scalable processors. The ztC Endurance platform builds on Stratus’ unique combination of built-in software and hardware, proactive health monitoring, and serviceability to run mission-critical applications without downtime or data loss.









“Stratus’ new ztC Endurance platform is the culmination of Stratus’ 42 years of innovation in fault tolerance – it raises the bar for system availability for our customers across every industry,” said Dave Laurello, president of Intelligent Platform Solutions, SGH. “Our new family of compute platforms continues our unmatched availability and ease-of-use with 99.99999% availability, a modernized system architecture, and the performance to support our customers’ growth. With the ztC Endurance platform, we’re delivering a new technology curve for reliability that will empower organizations on their digital journeys well into the future.”

“The ztC Endurance platform is the result of years of planning, development, and testing,” said Dara Ambrose, vice president of products and solutions for Intelligent Platform Solutions, SGH. “The platform design is based on the analysis of more than 100 million hours of computing runtime across thousands of customers. With this new ztC Endurance platform, we’ve delivered a fault tolerant solution that eliminates compromises in performance, cost, serviceability, and manageability when deploying and maintaining application availability.”

In today’s digital-first, data-driven world, OT and IT teams require solutions that meet both teams’ efforts to enhance operational efficiency, improve system security, and ultimately drive business growth. OT leaders are investing in automation to manage complex processes, while IT leaders are seeking modern technology that is easily serviceable and cost-efficient. OT and IT teams demand reliable and secure solutions designed for today as well as tomorrow. Industry research forecasts that Edge IT workloads will grow up to 28% through 2026 as a result of this market demand.

Stratus ztC Endurance Benefits

Stratus’ ztC Endurance portfolio furthers Stratus’ proven approach for eliminating system downtime and data loss (including in-flight data) through built-in fault tolerance that is transparent to standard operating systems and hosted applications. It does not require additional scripting or modification, and provides proactive health monitoring. This powerful combination enables OT and IT teams to run mission-critical applications and complex software stacks without needing to be server experts.

The new Stratus ztC Endurance platforms deliver innovation in five key areas of performance, including:

Predictive – The ztC Endurance platform introduces intelligent, predictive fault tolerance through the Stratus Automated Uptime Layer with Smart Exchange ™ process which tracks and targets a wider range of failure points than other standalone hyperconverged solutions and automatically takes corrective actions to address and resolve issues before they impact operations.

– The ztC Endurance platform introduces intelligent, predictive fault tolerance through the Stratus Automated Layer with Smart Exchange process which tracks and targets a wider range of failure points than other standalone hyperconverged solutions and automatically takes corrective actions to address and resolve issues before they impact operations. Protected – The platform ensures data integrity and protects against loss of in-flight application data with 99.99999% application system availability and embedded hardware and software security features, along with the ability to run third-party cybersecurity applications to protect IT and OT assets.

– The platform ensures data integrity and protects against loss of in-flight application data with 99.99999% application system availability and embedded hardware and software security features, along with the ability to run third-party cybersecurity applications to protect IT and OT assets. Manageable – As an open system, the platform simplifies manageability with remote monitoring capabilities and management APIs that are interoperable with existing IT tools and systems familiar to IT teams. Additionally, the ztC Endurance platform and its fault tolerant architecture support standard, off-the-shelf operating systems without requiring modifications.

– As an open system, the platform simplifies manageability with remote monitoring capabilities and management APIs that are interoperable with existing IT tools and systems familiar to IT teams. Additionally, the ztC Endurance platform and its fault tolerant architecture support standard, off-the-shelf operating systems without requiring modifications. Serviceable – ztC Endurance architecture is redundant, modular, and features four pairs of customer replaceable units (CRUs) – compute, I/O, power supply unit, and storage – that are hot-swappable by OT or IT without specialized expertise or tools to continuously deliver uptime and efficient operation.

– ztC Endurance architecture is redundant, modular, and features four pairs of customer replaceable units (CRUs) – compute, I/O, power supply unit, and storage – that are hot-swappable by OT or IT without specialized expertise or tools to continuously deliver uptime and efficient operation. Performance – This release incorporates the latest technology, notably 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable “Sapphire Rapids” processors, high speed NVMe, and resilient, high-performance DDR5 memory. This results in new levels of performance matched with fault tolerance required to consolidate mission-critical applications as well as run complex software stacks and advanced applications.

Stratus ztC Endurance Models

Stratus’ ztC Endurance Platform is available in three models to meet customer needs, from shop floors and remote offices to regional and large data centers and plants:

ztC Endurance Model 7100: designed for large data centers and larger plants

ztC Endurance Model 5100: designed for remote offices and medium plants

ztC Endurance Model 3100: designed for shop floor locations and smaller plants

Supporting Quotes

“As a long-standing Stratus customer, I knew that Stratus ztC Endurance platform would be a game-changer,” said Joel Boyer, technical authority, TIGA. “Even during beta testing, the system completely exceeded my expectations. The console commands were intuitive, easy to use, and could be simply navigated. I’m passionate about Stratus’ ftServer® and ztC Edge® products, and I’m looking forward to what my team and customers can accomplish with the Stratus ztC Endurance platform.”

“Intelligent, predictive health management, continuous availability, and data visibility is crucial for companies looking to make the next move on their digital transformation journey,” said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services, IDC. “Edge Computing is the foundation for this next step, and Stratus is showcasing what is possible for companies seeking next-generation solutions and performance.”

The Stratus ztC Endurance platform will be on display next week at Automation Fair in Boston at Stratus’ booth #1440.

Additional Resources

Note: Seven nines (99.99999%) availability of the ztC Endurance computing platform is based on specific requirements that customers only use parts authorized for Stratus ztC Endurance, they maintain an active Stratus Support contract, and they perform system updates recommended by Stratus.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

ztC Endurance, Smart Exchange, ftServer, and ztC Edge are trademarks owned by Stratus Technologies Ireland Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. All other logos, trade names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. No claim is made thereto.

