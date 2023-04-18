Strateos Announces Strategic Shift to Focus on Customer Demand for On-Site Cloud Labs

Powered by the Strateos LodeStar™ software, large-scale private cloud labs are being designed and implemented globally

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strateos, a leading provider of lab automation software and remote access laboratories for life science research, today announced a strategic shift aimed at meeting the growing demand from its life sciences customers seeking to establish on-site implementations of fully automated cloud labs that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. In line with this shift, Strateos is reorganizing and expanding its business to focus on design-and-deployment engagements.

“As a pioneer in cloud labs, our mission remains clear: to digitize discovery and to free life scientists from having to manually manage workflows and perform all their work in a physical lab. Disrupting an established industry often requires the flexibility to pivot toward demand, which for biopharmaceutical customers is creating state-of-the-art on-site cloud labs,” said Mark Fischer-Colbrie, Strateos Chief Executive Officer. “The urgent need for transformation combined with the opportunity of artificial intelligence is driving demand for Strateos LodeStar software and our design and deployment capabilities. We are pleased to announce the recent completion of multimillion-dollar design programs with two of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate their digital transformation.”

At the center of the Strateos technology offering is LodeStar™, a scalable software platform that enables companies to manage their on-premises research operations and instruments to run scientific workflows via the cloud at enterprise scale while also creating machine- and human-actionable data streams under FAIR data standards. During a LodeStar deployment, the Strateos implementation team brings unique expertise in scientific software and process development, automation, lab design, and operational knowledge established from its experience running fully integrated, LodeStar-powered cloud labs, which is distinct from other industry software and automation providers.

Customers using the Strateos LodeStar software gain new scientific capabilities that include: the remote control and automation of scientific devices, workflow design, scheduling, reagent resourcing, experiment execution, data generation, management of experimental requests, calendaring of workflows, and coordination of teams across geographies. The software also enables labs that are approaching their maximum capacity to continue to grow and scale without adding significant resources.

“As venture investors, we invest in deep tech solutions that change the world for the better and become high-growth, profitable companies,” said Jason Pontin, Chairman of Strateos’ Board of Directors and a Partner at DCVC. “By enabling biopharmaceutical companies to design and run fully automated, cloud-accessible labs, the Strateos team has found a practical way to do drug discovery faster, better, and less expensively.”

To support its strategic shift, the company previously announced the establishment of a Project Management Office to ensure the efficient and effective administration of all aspects of the deployment process, from initial assessment through design, implementation, and ongoing support. Strateos also recently underwent a reorganization to adjust its staffing structure and is adding top-tier professionals who will design and deliver private cloud-enabled lab solutions. These strategies support the growing demand from the company’s customers who are seeking laboratory modernization and transformation solutions.

About Strateos

Strateos developed the world’s first cloud-based lab platform with robotic capabilities to enable on-demand research. The company is ushering in a new era of digital science by providing private cloud labs powered by the Strateos proprietary LodeStar™ software. With an expanding portfolio of laboratory design and transformation projects, Strateos empowers top biopharmaceutical firms, contract research organizations (CROs), and life sciences companies to achieve significantly greater efficiency in their research and development programs. For more information, please visit: www.strateos.com.

Contacts

Colin Sanford



colin@bioscribe.com