Strategy Announces $21 Billion STRK At-The-Market Program

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategy™ (Nasdaq: MSTR; STRK) today announced that it has entered into a sales agreement pursuant to which Strategy may issue and sell shares of its 8.00% series A perpetual strike preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “perpetual strike preferred stock”), having an aggregate offering price of up to $21.0 billion (the “ATM Program”). Shares of the perpetual strike preferred stock are convertible by the holders into shares of Strategy’s class A common stock.

Strategy expects to make sales of perpetual strike preferred stock pursuant to the ATM Program in a disciplined manner over an extended period, taking into account the trading price and trading volumes of the perpetual strike preferred stock at the time of sale.

Strategy intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and for working capital.

The perpetual strike preferred stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, may be sold by agents by any method that is deemed an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any other method permitted by law, which may include negotiated transactions or block trades.

The sale of perpetual strike preferred stock under the ATM Program is only offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 under the existing automatic shelf registration statement, which became effective on January 27, 2025 (File No. 333-284510), and the base prospectus contained therein.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, perpetual strike preferred stock, nor shall there be any sale of perpetual strike preferred stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Strategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR; STRK) is the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

