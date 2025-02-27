Strategic Promotion to Accelerate Automation Adoption in Hospitals

Industry veteran to lead sales and service for North American Transport Automation line of business

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare automation solutions for hospitals, announces the promotion of Adam Tappen to Senior Vice President of Sales and Service for Transport Automation in North America. Tappen, who has been with the company since 2017, assumed his new role on January 1, 2025.

In his expanded position, Tappen will oversee sales, project management, and field service functions, leading a team of approximately 180 people. This promotion builds on his previous role as Vice President of Sales for TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company, where he focused on construction sales, modernizing solutions for existing customers, and supported international applications of the TransLogic pneumatic tube systems.

"This new role allows me to bring fresh ideas to our teams while building on what's already working well," said Adam Tappen, incoming Senior Vice President of Sales and Service at Swisslog Healthcare. “By aligning these teams, we have a tremendous opportunity to become even more customer centric while we improve efficiency and drive long-term success. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to deliver exceptional service and solutions.”

Tappen's career spans 25 years in life safety and security industries. Leading the TransLogic Sales team, he drove aggressive growth and navigated the economic challenges of the pandemic. His leadership and strategic initiatives strengthened the TransLogic product line and brand in the market. Before Swisslog Healthcare, Tappen worked in fire protection engineering in Chicago and held various roles at Seamans for a decade.

“Adam has been a driving force behind our sales success, especially in North America. His ability to build strong customer relationships has been invaluable,” said Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. “In his new role, Adam is well-positioned to enhance the end-to-end customer experience and drive operational excellence. His leadership will be key in strengthening focus on our customers' needs.”

Under Tappen's leadership, Swisslog Healthcare aims to address key industry challenges, including the need for faster data communication in pneumatic tube systems and the integration of cloud technology for improved system efficiency. He also plans to continue the company's focus on customer service, maintaining Swisslog Healthcare's competitive edge with its network of 200 field service technicians across the country.

As Swisslog Healthcare continues to innovate, Tappen's new role positions the company to further enhance its industry-leading solutions and drive improvements in patient care through advanced automation technologies.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

