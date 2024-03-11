Home Business Wire Strategic Education, Inc. Publishes 2023 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders
Strategic Education, Inc. Publishes 2023 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that the Company has published its 2023 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.


As previously announced, Strategic Education will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record as of Monday, March 4, 2024, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting are contained in the Company’s proxy materials available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section or at www.sec.gov.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Capella University and Strayer University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

