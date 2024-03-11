Strategic Education, Inc. Publishes 2023 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that the Company has published its 2023 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.





As previously announced, Strategic Education will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record as of Monday, March 4, 2024, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting are contained in the Company’s proxy materials available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section or at www.sec.gov.

