StratEdge Reveals High-Performance Semiconductor Packages at European Microwave Week, IMAPS International, and IEEE BCICTS

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation will present its thermally-efficient line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages at several upcoming events including European Microwave Week (EuMW), September 19-21, IMAPS International, October 3-4, and IEEE BCICTS, October 16-17. StratEdge packages dissipate heat from compound semiconductor devices such as gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon carbide (SiC) and operate from DC to 63+ GHz. The packages provide ultra-low loss performance over a wide range of frequencies, depending on the style and mounting configuration. Many open-tooled designs are available with 50 ohm impedance, which provide convenience and ease for packaging your high-performance semiconductors.





Casey Krawiec, VP of Global Sales at StratEdge, emphasized, “We manufacture our packages with precision, using post-fired ceramics with laser-cut features to control tight tolerances, thermally-enhanced metal bases that dissipate heat, and electrical transition designs that provide exceptionally low electrical losses. For further optimized performance, StratEdge Assembly Services can package your devices in our new cleanroom, equipped with the latest precision wire bonding and die attach systems.”

To arrange a meeting at any of these events or gather more information, reach out to StratEdge at info@stratedge.com or visit the website at www.stratedge.com.

Take a Virtual Tour of StratEdge’s expanded production facilities at https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ.

Photo available at: www.stratedge.com/microwave-package-europe.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation, founded in 1992, designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and low-cost molded ceramic, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility located in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

