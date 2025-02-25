StratEdge Powers Up for 2025: Showcasing the Latest Molded Ceramic Packages at IMAPS Device Packaging and GOMACTech Conferences

Explore the Updated MC Series Datasheet for Cutting-Edge Molded Ceramic Solutions

SANTEE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages, will reveal its newest molded ceramic package configurations at two premier events this March: the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference (March 3–4, 2025, Phoenix, AZ) and the GOMACTech Conference (March 18–19, 2025, Pasadena, CA).

StratEdge’s molded ceramic packages accommodate devices operating at frequencies up to 18 GHz, making them ideal for a wide range of RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave applications. With over 200 standard outlines available, engineers can select from an extensive variety of form factors to match their specific requirements. As part of its commitment to innovation, StratEdge enables customers to replace the standard ASTM F15 alloy base with thermally conductive copper composite or copper laminate bases, significantly boosting heat dissipation for high-power devices in defense, aerospace, and other demanding industries.

“Our experts are eager to discuss high-frequency, high-power, and high-reliability packaging possibilities with attendees at both IMAPS Device Packaging and GOMACTech,” said Tim Going, President of StratEdge. “At StratEdge, we continually refine our semiconductor packaging solutions to deliver exceptional performance, quality, and reliability for next-generation applications.”

StratEdge molded ceramic packages can be manufactured with gull-wing-formed leads, offering an economical solution to match established footprints. StratEdge also provides comprehensive assembly and test services, including automated gold-tin solder die attach, which is particularly well-suited for gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) devices. Explore the newly updated Molded Ceramic Series datasheet for cutting-edge package solutions, available at https://www.stratedge.com/library-signup.html.

For those looking to learn more about StratEdge’s products, the company’s technical team will be on-site to discuss application-specific needs and demonstrate how these packages address performance challenges. Visit www.stratedge.com or contact info@stratedge.com for further details.

Take a closer look at StratEdge’s expanded production facilities by viewing a virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ.

Photo: https://www.stratedge.com/molded-ceramic-gan-packaging.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

