StratEdge High-Performance Semiconductor Packages to be on Display at IMS 2024 Booth 515

~ Packages for high-frequency, high-power, and high-reliability

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design and production of high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high-power devices, will display its thermally-efficient line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages in Booth 515 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS), being held in Washington, DC, from June 18-20. StratEdge packages operate from DC to 63+ GHz and dissipate heat from compound semiconductor devices such as gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon carbide (SiC). These packages enable compound semiconductor devices to meet the critical requirements of markets such as telecom, mixed signal, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, and down-hole.





StratEdge has been a passionate supporter of IMS for decades. Our team of experts looks forward to meeting you face-to-face to discuss your high-frequency, high-reliability, high-power packaging needs. StratEdge’s molded ceramic packages are a convenient solution for space and defense applications and can be manufactured with thermally-enhanced metal bases that ensure efficient heat dissipation. Our post-fired ceramic packages are renowned for their electrical transition designs, which minimize electrical losses to an extraordinary degree.

StratEdge also has a state-of-the-art cleanroom, equipped with the latest precision wire bonding and die attach systems, backed by decades of microelectronics assembly experience. We are your premium turn-key assembler of high-frequency devices.

“StratEdge packages have been used in applications requiring superb electrical performance and reliability since the 1990s due to their superior performance and high reliability,” says Tim Going, president. “Our team of experts is looking forward to being in Washington, DC and having the opportunity to discuss the benefits gained by using StratEdge packages, which include better efficiency and longer chip life.”

To arrange a meeting at IMS or for more information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com or visit the website at www.stratedge.com.

Photo www.stratedge.com/semiconductor-packaging.png

Video https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contacts

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net

Phone: +1.254.383.9700