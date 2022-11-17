StratEdge Glass Side Wall Packages: Straightforward Packaging Solutions for Mil-Std Applications

Accommodate frequencies up to 18 GHz

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, announces that its off-the-shelf line of glass side wall packages, called molded ceramic packages, can be configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18 GHz. StratEdge molded ceramic packages come in over 200 standard outlines, dramatically increasing the packaging options. StratEdge also offers complete assembly and test services for these packages, including automated gold-tin solder die attach, which is ideal for gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) devices.

With the molded ceramic package, the standard ASTM F15 alloy base can be replaced with a thermally conductive copper composite or copper laminate base. For frequencies of 18 GHz or less, using a molded ceramic package provides the advantages of hermeticity, a broad array of outline packages, and lower cost. The addition of the thermally enhanced base provides the heat dissipation needed for high-power devices used in defense and aerospace applications. For SMT applications, these packages can be manufactured with gull-wing-formed leads. They offer flexibility because it’s inexpensive to change the lead design to match an existing footprint.

“Molded ceramic packages provide a straightforward solution to challenging requirements for packaging devices used in military and space applications,” says Casey Krawiec, VP of global sales for StratEdge. “When sealed with metal lids using gold-tin solder, Mil-Std fine and gross leak hermeticity is met and the atmosphere within the sealed package can be controlled. Our molded ceramic packages offer flexibility and simplicity to our customers with challenging packaging needs.”

For more information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com, or visit our website at www.stratedge.com.

Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.com/molded-ceramic-gan-packaging.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation, founded in 1992, designs, manufactures and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, and specializes in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. StratEdge is ITAR registered and an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Santee, California, near San Diego.

Contacts

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



+1.254.383.9700



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net