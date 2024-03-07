StratEdge Brings Packaging Innovation to IMAPS Device Packaging

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-performance semiconductor packages for demanding applications, today announced it will showcase its latest package manufacturing innovations at the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference in Fountain Hills, Arizona, March 19-20, 2024.





StratEdge’s molded ceramic semiconductor packages will take center stage at Booth 60. Designed specifically for high-reliability applications, these packages are built to meet the needs of the telecom, mixed signal, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, automotive, down-hole, and MEMS markets.

In addition to our innovative packaging solutions, StratEdge will be showcasing its expanded automated package assembly capabilities. Our state-of-the-art facility now boasts a new programmable robot with automated solutions for repetitive tasks to improve output and increase precision. This automation enhances precision and efficiency, driving down costs for our customers while maintaining the highest quality standards.

“StratEdge is dedicated to advancing packaging technologies that power the next generation of high-performance devices,” said Casey Krawiec, VP of Global Sales at StratEdge. “Due to the twin challenges of rising labor costs and a tighter labor market, StratEdge has invested heavily in automation. We bought equipment for automated optical inspection several years ago and have invested more recently in package component assembly. Implementing automation takes time and resources, but it’s what we have to do to remain competitive and help our customers do the same.”

For further information, please reach out to StratEdge via email at info@stratedge.com or visit our website www.stratedge.com.

Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.com/innovation-packaging.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contacts

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net

Phone: +1.254.383.9700