StratEdge Brings Gold Medal Performance with its Molded Ceramic and Post-fired Ceramic Packages, and High-reliability Assembly Services

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation is redefining the landscape of semiconductor packaging with its cutting-edge molded and post-fired ceramic packages, supported by industry-leading high-reliability assembly services. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern applications, StratEdge’s innovative solutions are tailored for markets including telecom, wireless, satellite, defense, and beyond, ensuring unmatched performance in the most challenging environments.





StratEdge’s molded ceramic packages offer unparalleled reliability, designed to handle high-frequency chips up to 18 GHz, with over 200 standard outlines available, providing a vast array of packaging options. Complementing these, StratEdge’s post-fired ceramic packages excel in thermal management for compound semiconductors like GaN, GaAs, and SiC, operating from DC to 63+ GHz. The packages provide ultra-low loss performance over a wide range of frequencies, depending on the style and mounting configuration. Many open-tooled designs are available with 50 ohm impedance high-frequency transitions, which provide convenience and ease for packaging high-performance semiconductors.

StratEdge’s ISO 9001:2015 certified facility features a Class 1000 cleanroom with Class 100 work areas, for performing sensitive microelectronic assembly. It’s equipped with state-of-the-art assembly equipment, including a device bonder with a eutectic gold-tin (AuSn) attachment station that achieves bond line thicknesses of 6µm. This refined eutectic die attach technology maximizes power output for GaN devices, resulting in lower junction temperatures and increased device reliability.

“We manufacture our high-frequency packages with precision, using post-fired ceramics with laser-cut features to control tight tolerances, thermally-enhanced metal bases that dissipate heat, and electrical transition designs that provide exceptionally low electrical losses,” explained Casey Krawiec, VP of Global Sales at StratEdge. Krawiec continued, “Working with compound semiconductors, such as GaN, requires a package that can best dissipate the heat from the device while ensuring optimal performance. Although the package plays the most critical part, the way the chip is attached can also make a significant difference in the device’s performance.”

For further information, please reach out to StratEdge by email at info@stratedge.com or visit our website www.stratedge.com.

Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.com/packaging-and-assembly.jpg

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for the extreme demands of gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contacts

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net

Phone: +1.254.383.9700