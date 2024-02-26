StratCap Expands Management Team with Two Key Hires

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap, a global alternative investment management platform, is proud to announce that it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of two key professionals in Katie Peterson as Vice President of National Accounts and Andre Hatibi as Vice President of Internal Sales. These additions will support the ongoing growth of the StratCap distribution team as the company continues to scale its digital infrastructure investing activities, highlighted by the company’s recent closing of nearly 80 cell towers and a growing pipeline of potential acquisition targets.





Katie Peterson has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins StratCap from Cantor Fitzgerald where she served as Senior Vice President of National Accounts. In her role at StratCap, she is charged with leading the company’s National Accounts efforts, taking responsibility for building, maintaining, and maximizing relationships with broker dealers, RIAs, key stakeholders, and due diligence officers. Katie brings a unique perspective to the position having held previous roles as a Due Diligence Coordinator and Senior Supervisory Principal at Questar Capital.

Andre Hatibi has over 20 years of experience managing sales and business development teams in the financial services industry and will lead the internal sales efforts for StratCap. Andre’s extensive background includes experience in institutional asset management, capital formation and alternative investments. He has also consulted with institutional investors, family offices, RIAs, and broker dealers on opportunities in private real estate, private credit, and direct lending. Most recently, Andre served as Senior Vice President at Concept Capital Markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie and Andre to the team,” said Jim Condon, Managing Partner of StratCap. “Their proven track records, experience, and diverse skill sets will be instrumental in building a stronger, more dynamic distribution team that fosters innovation and drives future growth.” Pat Miller, Managing Partner of StratCap echoed this sentiment, adding, “We believe Katie’s deep industry relationships and proven ability to grow and manage a dynamic selling group, combined with Andre’s experience in developing high performing sales teams will help position StratCap for continued success as we seek to exceed the expectations of our broker dealer and RIA partners.”

StratCap is a privately held, global investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

