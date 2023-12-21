StratCap Closes Sale of Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Fund I Assets

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–StratCap, LLC (“StratCap”) and its affiliate, StratCap Wireless, LLC (“StratCap Wireless”), announced today the closing of the sale of substantially all of the assets of Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Fund, LLC, (“SWIF I” or the “Fund”), a real estate program sponsored by StratCap, to a national, private equity-backed tower company.





The sale closed on December 20, 2023 and resulted in an approximate 40% gain in gross asset value. Management believes this enables the Fund to provide unitholders with compelling overall returns, capitalizing on the sector’s resiliency during an uncertain market environment.

Jim Condon, Managing Partner of StratCap, stated, “In today’s age of digital transformation, assets like cell towers, wireless easements, and data centers are necessary infrastructure as they enable our insatiable demand for connectivity, data, and innovation. We believe this transaction, especially in light of the current market environment, speaks volumes as to the resilient and mission critical nature of digital infrastructure assets.”

Todd Rowley, CEO of StratCap Wireless, who actively managed SWIF I and spearheaded the sale transaction, noted, “We are very pleased to have delivered consistent monthly distributions and an overall positive investment experience throughout a challenging period that included a global pandemic, rampant inflation, and a 500 basis point spike in interest rates since the close of SWIF I’s private offering in June 2021.”

StratCap remains extremely active in the digital infrastructure sector, recently announcing that one of its real estate programs secured a 72-tower portfolio on the heels of several other tower and data center acquisitions. Scott Riggs, Chief Operating Officer of StratCap Wireless, added, “The addition of these 72 towers enhances the operating scale of our tower assets as we continue our strong momentum in the market.” While StratCap has been active in the sector for quite some time, management believes digital infrastructure’s alignment with technological trends and ongoing advancements helps ensure continued relevance and long-term growth opportunities as the digital age continues to expand.

About StratCap

StratCap is a privately held, global investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals. StratCap is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors. StratCap Wireless is an affiliate company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing a variety of telecommunications infrastructure assets that support mobile communications, internet connectivity and data storage.

Contacts

