Stratasys Sets the Stage at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

Company CEO Yoav Zeif to open the industry’s touchstone conference with keynote address on the state of additive manufacturing

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three senior executives from Stratasys LTD (NASDAQ: SSYS) will speak in four sessions at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies conference, February 6-8 in New York City, the company announced today. The company is also a Diamond Sponsor of this annual in-person event that brings together additive manufacturing stakeholders from all over the world.




During the three-day conference, Stratasys leaders will share information and insights based on their experience and work around the world with manufacturers and other industry peers who are driving the innovation and adoption of additive manufacturing in today’s industrial landscape.

The sessions include:

  • February 6, 9 a.m., Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO: Main Conference Keynote
  • February 6, 4:20 p.m., Hugo Da Silva, VP of Strategy, M&A and Venturing: Venture Capital Panel
  • February 7, 1:35 p.m., Victor Gerdes, VP, Global Software Product Strategy: Trends and Innovations in Additive Manufacturing Software
  • February 8, 2:15 p.m., Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO: CEO Roundtable

“Stratasys develops industrial grade additive solutions to help our customers around the globe solve critical design and manufacturing challenges, right along their production cycle,” said Zeif. “Our team has built strong relationships with our customers and partners who are working tirelessly to identify use cases and leverage the unique benefits of additive manufacturing that lead to lower-costs, higher-volume production, cost-effective customization, and agile tool creation. We are thrilled to share our perspectives on the future of the industry and how we’re making additive work for our customers.”

“We’re thankful to have Stratasys as our Diamond Sponsor to help make this year’s conference the best we’ve ever held,” said John Meckler, Partner, AM Research and 3DPrint.com. “Hundreds of additive manufacturing leaders will come together for knowledge sharing and networking this week, and I look forward to hearing what Stratasys executives have to say on some very critical topics for our industry.”

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Contacts

Investor and Media:

Stratasys Corporate &
North America
Chris Reese

chris.reese@stratasys.com
+1 651 357 0877

Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919

Europe, Middle East, & Africa
Jonathan Wake / Samantha White,

Incus Media

stratasys@incus-media.com
+44 1737 215200

Brazil, Central America and South America
Erica Massini

Erica.Massini@stratasys.com
+55 (11) 2626-9229

Stratasys Corporate & Israel
Erik Snider

Erik.Snider@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 6053

Asia
Kalyani Dwivedi

Kalyani.Dwivedi@stratasys.com
+91 80 6746 2606

