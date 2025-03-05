Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $150.4 million, compared to $156.3 million in the prior year period

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $41.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, which includes $30.1 million non-cash impairment of an equity investment

Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

Full year revenue of $572.5 million, compared to $627.6 million in 2023

Full year GAAP net loss of $120.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

Fourth quarter positive operating cash flow of $7.4 million

Full year positive operating cash flow of $7.8 million, resulting in $150.7 million cash equivalents and no debt at year-end 2024

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million, 9.6% of revenue

Secures $120 million investment subsequent to quarter end (pending closing) from Fortissimo Capital, a leading Israeli private equity fund investing in technology and industrials

Provides 2025 outlook

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In 2024 and early 2025, we took several key steps to enhance our leadership and strengthen our position at the forefront of additive manufacturing. We also successfully expanded our adjusted gross margin by 100 basis points, delivered net profitability on an adjusted basis, and generated positive operating cash flow in 2024 with increased cash flow expected in 2025, demonstrating the resilience of our operating model. We took decisive actions to optimize our business while maintaining our ability to scale rapidly as conditions improve. We are pleased to have right-sized the Company and demonstrated the resilience of our operating model and effectiveness of our team.”

Dr. Zeif continued, “Continuing strong customer engagement reaffirms our expectations that once spending constraints ease, adoption rates will accelerate and we will return to growth and generate increased profits. Our healthy balance sheet of $150.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, with no debt, provides stability and optionality to support our growth. We look forward to closing the $120 million investment from Fortissimo Capital that will further bolster our already robust position to help drive our future growth.”

Summary - Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $150.4 million compared to $156.3 million.

GAAP gross margin of 46.3%, compared to 44.7%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6%, compared to 48.8%.

GAAP operating loss of $9.7 million, compared to operating income of $5.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $9.4 million, compared to operating income of $2.0 million.

GAAP net loss of $41.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million, compared to $7.7 million.

Cash provided by operating activities of $7.4 million, compared to cash used in operations of $7.7 million.

Summary - 2024 Financial Results Compared to 2023:

Revenue of $572.5 million compared to $627.6 million.

GAAP gross margin of 44.9%, compared to 42.5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.2%, compared to 48.2%.

GAAP operating loss of $85.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $87.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $4.9 million, compared to operating income of $12.6 million.

GAAP net loss of $120.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $123.1 million, or $1.79 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million, compared to $35.0 million.

Cash generated by operating activities of $7.8 million, compared to cash used in operations of $61.6 million.

Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is providing the following outlook for 2025:

Full year revenue of $570 million to $585 million, improving sequentially through the year.

Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year non-GAAP gross margins of 48.8%-49.2%, improving sequentially through the year.

Full year operating expenses in a range of $254 million to $257 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 4.0% to 5.0%.

GAAP net loss of $68 million to $53 million, or ($0.93) to ($0.72) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $20 million to $26 million, or $0.28 to $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $44.0 million to $50.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.8% to 8.5%.

Capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million.

Expects to generate improved operating and free cashflow, at higher levels than in 2024.

Expects Fortissimo Capital investment to close in the second quarter 2025.

Appropriate reconciliations between our historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, as well as between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in our financial outlook for 2025, are provided in the tables at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures. We have not included, however, a reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP gross margins to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as we are unable to do so without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty from a quantitative perspective.

Stratasys Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NYpcz3qp

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2025 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the extent of growth of the 3D printing sector generally; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by lingering inflation, relatively high interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and uncertain economic conditions; changes in our overall strategy, including as related to the focused restructuring actions that we have implemented to streamline operations and enhance our go-to-market strategy; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies, and developments involving competitors in our industry, including merger and acquisition activity involving us and/or our competitors; whether we successfully complete the PIPE transaction whereby Fortissimo Capital will invest $120 million in our company, which could impact our available capital for value-enhancing, inorganic opportunities in the 3D printing industry; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the potential adverse impact of recent global interruptions and delays involving freight carriers and other third parties on our supply chain and distribution network; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; potential adverse effects of Israel’s retaliatory war and military conflicts against the terrorist organization Hamas and other regional terrorist groups or regimes; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors”, Item 4, “Information on the Company”, Item 5, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we expect to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, in the coming days (the “2024 Annual Report”). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2024 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys’ unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2025, which will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2025, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions, (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items, (iii) for certain non-GAAP measures, after eliminating the impact of changes attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and (iv) after excluding changes in revenues solely attributable to divestitures of former subsidiary companies. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,200 $ 82,585 Short-term bank deposits 80,500 80,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,058 and $1,449 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 152,979 172,009 Inventories 179,809 192,976 Prepaid expenses 7,630 7,929 Other current assets 21,843 24,596 Total current assets 512,961 560,095 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 184,379 197,552 Goodwill 99,082 100,051 Other intangible assets, net 106,253 127,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,169 18,895 Long-term investments 80,205 115,083 Other non-current assets 14,697 14,448 Total non-current assets 516,785 573,810 Total assets $ 1,029,746 $ 1,133,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,977 $ 46,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,749 36,656 Accrued compensation and related benefits 29,206 33,877 Deferred revenues - short-term 46,347 52,610 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 6,935 6,498 Total current liabilities 167,214 176,426 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long-term 19,057 23,655 Deferred income taxes 507 723 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 25,155 12,162 Contingent consideration - long-term 4,933 11,900 Other non-current liabilities 19,889 24,200 Total non-current liabilities 69,541 72,640 Total liabilities 236,755 249,066 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 71,982 shares and 69,656 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 71,716 shares and 69,656 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively $ 202 $ 195 Treasury shares at cost, 266 and 0 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,995 ) - Additional paid-in capital 3,123,024 3,091,649 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,031 ) (7,079 ) Accumulated deficit (2,320,209 ) (2,199,926 ) Total Equity 792,991 884,839 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,029,746 $ 1,133,905

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Products $ 105,035 $ 110,388 $ 391,917 $ 433,741 Services 45,324 45,949 180,541 193,857 150,359 156,337 572,458 627,598 Cost of revenues Products 53,587 58,275 197,807 226,510 Services 27,083 28,304 117,835 134,064 80,670 86,579 315,642 360,574 Gross profit 69,689 69,758 256,816 267,024 Operating expenses Research and development, net 24,785 25,078 99,142 94,425 Selling, general and administrative 54,604 39,006 243,335 260,179 79,389 64,084 342,477 354,604 Operating income (loss) (9,700 ) 5,674 (85,661 ) (87,580 ) Financial income, net 176 846 1,676 2,993 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,524 ) 6,520 (83,985 ) (84,587 ) Income tax expense 653 637 2,973 5,782 Share in losses of associated companies 31,766 20,839 33,325 32,705 Net loss $ (41,943 ) $ (14,956 ) $ (120,283 ) $ (123,074 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.59 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (1.79 ) Diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (1.79 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 71,406 69,375 70,858 68,666 Diluted 71,406 69,375 70,858 68,666

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 69,689 $ 4,866 $ 74,555 $ 69,758 $ 6,565 $ 76,323 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (9,700 ) 19,144 9,444 5,674 (3,659 ) 2,015 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (41,943 ) 50,462 8,519 (14,956 ) 16,604 1,648 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.02 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,496 5,446 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 198 879 Restructuring and other related costs 172 240 4,866 6,565 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 1,153 1,688 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,856 6,997 Restructuring and other related costs 5,275 461 Revaluation of investments 4,697 - Contingent consideration (9,148 ) (23,206 ) Net loss from sale of investment 4,760 - Legal and other expenses 4,685 3,836 14,278 (10,224 ) 19,144 (3,659 ) (3) Corresponding tax effect and other expenses 535 489 Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 30,910 19,790 Finance income (127 ) (16 ) $ 50,462 $ 16,604 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - Diluted 71,406 71,740 69,375 69,801

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 256,816 $ 24,948 $ 281,764 $ 267,024 $ 35,764 $ 302,788 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (85,661 ) 90,594 4,933 (87,580 ) 100,207 12,627 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (120,283 ) 124,520 4,237 (123,074 ) 130,783 7,709 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (1.70 ) $ 1.76 $ 0.06 $ (1.79 ) $ 1.90 $ 0.11 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 18,576 19,603 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,072 3,701 Restructuring and other related costs 3,300 12,460 24,948 35,764 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,847 9,167 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 22,546 27,917 Restructuring and other related costs 17,419 7,087 Revaluation of investments 6,597 4,880 Contingent consideration (7,595 ) (22,331 ) Net loss from sale of investment 4,760 - Legal and other expenses 16,072 37,723 65,646 64,443 90,594 100,207 (3) Corresponding tax effect 1,267 3,894 Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 31,262 24,871 Finance expenses 1,397 1,811 $ 124,520 $ 130,783 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - Diluted 70,858 71,177 68,666 69,233

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in thousands) Net loss (41,943 ) (14,956 ) (120,283 ) (123,074 ) Financial income, net (176 ) (846 ) (1,676 ) (2,993 ) Income tax expenses 653 637 2,973 5,782 Share in losses of associated companies 31,766 20,839 33,325 32,705 Depreciation expenses 5,033 5,653 21,030 22,417 Amortization expenses 5,649 7,134 24,423 28,770 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,054 7,876 25,618 31,614 Revaluation of investments 4,697 - 6,597 4,880 Net loss from sale of investment 4,760 - 4,760 - Contingent consideration (9,148 ) (23,206 ) (7,595 ) (22,331 ) Legal and other expenses 4,685 3,836 16,072 37,723 Restructuring and other related costs 5,447 701 20,719 12,460 Impairments of long lived assets - - - 7,087 Adjusted EBITDA 14,477 7,668 25,963 35,040

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income Forward Looking Guidance: Fiscal Year 2025 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($68) to ($53) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $25 to $27 Intangible assets amortization expense $22 to $24 Reorganization and other $30 to $34 Tax expense related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Non-GAAP net income $20 to $26 GAAP loss per share ($0.93) to ($0.72) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.35 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Forward Looking Guidance: Fiscal Year 2025 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($68) to ($53) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $25 to $27 Intangible assets amortization expense $22 to $24 Reorganization and other $30 to $34 Tax expense related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Other non-operating expense $4 to $4 Depreciation $20 to $20 Adjusted EBITDA $44 to $50 Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Income: Fiscal Year 2025 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP operating loss ($57) to ($43) GAAP operating margins -10% to -7% Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $25 to $27 Intangible assets amortization expense $22 to $24 Reorganization and other $26 to $30 Non-GAAP operating profit $24 to $30 Non-GAAP operating margins 4% to 5%

Yonah Lloyd

CCO, VP Investor Relations

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com