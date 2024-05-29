Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $144.1 million, flat year over year excluding the impact of divestitures

Record recurring consumables revenue reflects continued strong printer utilization

GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

$7.3 million in cash generated from operations and positive free cash flow of $4.3 million

Strong F3300 pipeline ahead of expectations

Reiterates 2024 outlook

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $144.1 million compared to $149.4 million.

GAAP gross margin of 44.4%, compared to 43.8%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.6%, compared to 47.3%.

GAAP operating loss of $24.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $16.8 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million.

GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, compared to $7.0 million.

Cash generated by operating activities of $7.3 million, compared to cash used by operating activities of $17.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We delivered solid first quarter operating and financial results that included record consumables revenues, improved gross margins and positive operating and free cash flow, despite the ongoing challenges posed by our customers’ capital spending constraints. We continue to see increased traction for our newest technology, the F3300 FDM system, as leading companies such as Nissan, BAE Systems and Sikorsky have joined Toyota as early customers that will benefit with faster, lower-cost manufacturing of end-use parts.”

Dr. Zeif continued, “Our healthy balance sheet, and financial and operating discipline, provide stability to weather the current environment. And when the macro environment eases and capital spending returns to normal levels, our differentiated portfolio and leading go-to-market strength position us to meaningfully accelerate profitable growth, driving long-term shareholder returns.”

2024 Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is reiterating its outlook for 2024 as follows:

Full-year revenue of $630 million to $645 million. Compare to 2023 revenue of approximately $616 million excluding divestments and annualizing Covestro.

Full-year non-GAAP gross margins of 49.0% to 49.5%, improving sequentially throughout the year.

Full-year operating expenses in the range of $292 million to $297 million.

Full-year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%.

GAAP net loss of $88 million to $72 million, or ($1.24) to ($1.01) per diluted share. Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with Stratasys’ strategic alternatives process.

Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $14 million, or $0.12 to $0.19 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million.

Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.

Positive cash flow from operating activities.

Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $29 million to $31 million of share-based compensation expense, $26 million to $28 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, and reorganization and other expenses of $29 million to $35 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Stratasys Ltd. First Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H13Rjkjs

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,089 $ 82,585 Short-term bank deposits 70,000 80,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,455 and $1,449 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 155,349 172,009 Inventories 195,060 192,976 Prepaid expenses 9,507 7,929 Other current assets 21,090 24,596 Total current assets 542,095 560,095 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 189,942 197,552 Goodwill 99,121 100,051 Other intangible assets, net 121,195 127,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,577 18,895 Long-term investments 116,285 115,083 Other non-current assets 13,820 14,448 Total non-current assets 557,940 573,810 Total assets $ 1,100,035 $ 1,133,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,806 $ 46,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,620 36,656 Accrued compensation and related benefits 37,402 33,877 Deferred revenues – short-term 54,480 52,610 Operating lease liabilities – short-term 5,898 6,498 Total current liabilities 168,206 176,426 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues – long-term 19,193 23,655 Deferred income taxes – long-term 537 723 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 11,392 12,162 Contingent consideration – long-term 11,569 11,900 Other non-current liabilities 22,988 24,200 Total non-current liabilities 65,679 72,640 Total liabilities 233,885 249,066 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 70,440 shares and 69,656 shares issued 197 195 and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,100,445 3,091,649 Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,583 ) (7,079 ) Accumulated deficit (2,225,909 ) (2,199,926 ) Total Equity 866,150 884,839 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,100,035 $ 1,133,905

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 unaudited unaudited Revenues Products $ 99,196 $ 100,971 Services 44,854 48,406 144,050 149,377 Cost of revenues Products 49,757 51,113 Services 30,396 32,869 80,153 83,982 Gross profit 63,897 65,395 Operating expenses Research and development, net 23,977 21,475 Selling, general and administrative 64,373 60,717 88,350 82,192 Operating income (loss) (24,453 ) (16,797 ) Financial income, net 1,217 773 Income (loss) before income taxes (23,236 ) (16,024 ) Income tax expense (716 ) (3,775 ) Share in losses of associated companies (2,031 ) (2,425 ) Net loss $ (25,983 ) $ (22,224 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 69,993 67,583 Diluted 69,993 67,583

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 63,897 $ 6,139 $ 70,036 $ 65,395 $ 5,299 $ 70,694 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (24,453 ) 23,254 (1,199 ) (16,797 ) 18,315 1,518 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (25,983 ) 24,299 (1,684 ) (22,224 ) 23,306 1,082 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.37 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.02 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,084 4,001 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 952 932 Restructuring and other related costs 103 366 6,139 5,299 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,459 2,194 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,697 7,308 Restructuring and other related costs 920 1,798 Revaluation of investments 1,900 580 Contingent consideration 511 265 Legal, consulting and other expenses 3,628 871 17,115 13,016 23,254 18,315 (3) Corresponding tax effect and other expenses 234 3,038 Equity method related amortization 964 1,490 Finance (income) expenses (153 ) 463 $ 24,299 $ 23,306 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding – Diluted 69,993 69,993 67,583 68,080

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($88) to ($72) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $29 to $31 Intangible assets amortization expense $26 to $28 Reorganization and other $29 to $35 Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Non-GAAP net income $9 to $14 GAAP loss per share ($1.24) to ($1.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.12 to $0.19

