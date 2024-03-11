Home Business Wire Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December...
Business Wire

Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited annual financial statements for 2023, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President – Investor Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/53908270/en

Contacts

Stratasys Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd

Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations

Yonah.lloyd@stratasys.com
+972-74-7454919

Articoli correlati

Asana Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
$142 million improvement in cash flows from operating activities year over year Annual revenues from customers spending $100,000 or more...
Continua a leggere

Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) (the “Company” or “Xerox”) announced today the closing of its $350,000,000 aggregate...
Continua a leggere

CueZen Selected to Participate in Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Empowering Personalized Healthcare with Innovative AIREDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CueZen, an AI-based personalization engine for health, proudly announces its selection to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php