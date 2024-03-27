Stratasys Establishes New Customer Advisory Board to Drive Collaboration and Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

First of its kind advisory board of industry leaders dedicated to advancing additive manufacturing for production at scale

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a new Industrial Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will provide the customer with added voice and insight as Stratasys continues to drive innovation in the additive manufacturing industry.





The 12-member Industrial Customer Advisory Board includes leaders from market leading manufacturers across Aerospace, Automotive, and Industrial Manufacturing, as well as institutions of research and higher learning. Some of the participants on the board include manufacturers such as Boeing, TE Connectivity, and Toyota, along with schools that have well known manufacturing programs such as Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the University of Texas El Paso, and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Aligned with senior Stratasys leadership, the Customer Advisory Board provides input on requirements for scalable manufacturing applications and specific initiatives that focus on quality and reliability; characterization data; and alignment on an impactful sustainability strategy.

“Stratasys has and will continue to invest in capability development and to accelerate the realization of evolving addressable applications and associated customer value, we must work closely with market leaders to define and realize requirements,” said Jeff Hemenway, Senior Vice President, Global Industrial Sales.

“We realize significant value from AM technologies today, and to continuously open new scalable applications, we must evolve beyond purchasing products to working with collaborators like Stratasys to develop solutions. I am looking forward to working with Stratasys to advance capabilities and value for our industry,” Dr. Melissa Orme, Vice President of Boeing Additive Manufacturing.

“The Advisory Board assembled by Stratasys includes market leaders from several industries, and I believe that working with its members and Stratasys, we will further the value that AM delivers to our organization as we continue to advance into critical parts and applications. In creating this unique advisory board, Stratasys is showing its dedication to being a true partner and is willing to merge the expertise of many experts to create new standards in additive manufacturing.” Jamie Janawitz, Chief Technology Officer, Aerospace, Defense and Marine at TE Connectivity.

“The engagement with this board and the opportunities are exciting. Several of the largest manufacturers are collaborating with the key player in industrial polymer 3D printing to solve problems that will have positive long-term impacts on additive manufacturing. From a Toyota manufacturing point of view, we see tremendous value for us and the entire industry as we work toward taking additive more mainstream in the production process.” Eduardo Guzman, Production Engineering, Advanced Technology Manager at Toyota Motor North America.

“This is very much a working advisory board that is excited to further the production-based value their companies and industries can realize with Additive Manufacturing,” Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “This is an important step for Stratasys and our customers as we advance into applications that are critical to their success.”

The Customer Advisory Board conducted its first workshop in December and is holding additional workshops throughout the remainder of 2024 and will continue into 2025 and beyond.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Contacts

Stratasys Corporate &



North America



Chris Reese



Chris.reese@stratasys.com

+1 651-357-0877

Stratasys Corporate & Israel



Erik Snider



Erik.Snider@stratasys.com

+972 52 400 9610

Europe, Middle East, & Africa



Jonathan Wake / Samantha White,



Incus Media



stratasys@incus-media.com

+44 1737 215200

Brazil, Central America and South America



Erica Massini



erica.massini@stratasys.com

+55 (11) 2626-9229

Investor Relations



Yonah Lloyd



yonah.lloyd@stratasys.com

+972-74-745-4919

