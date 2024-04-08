Stratasys Elevates Customer Service and Operations, Welcoming a New COO

Appointment of Amir Kleiner will strengthen the connection between the Customer Success organization and the Operations and Supply Chain divisions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced the appointment of Amir Kleiner as Chief Operating Officer. The 12-year Stratasys veteran will lead the company’s Global Operations, MIS, and Quality team, while continuing to manage the Customer Success team. The appointment is set to strengthen the connection between the Customer Success organization and the Operations and Supply Chain divisions.









Kleiner has served in numerous leadership positions during his Stratasys career. Previously, he served as VP of Global Operations, and for the past three and a half years as the Global VP of Customer Success, where he led improvements in customer experience and oversaw an increase in revenues from services to all-time highs.

“This is an opportunity to structurally connect our Customer Success with our operations and supply chain infrastructures, elevating our offering and addressing our customers’ production needs end-to end,” said Kleiner. “We are focused on our ‘Customer First’ principle and values, putting our customers in the center of everything we do.”

Kleiner will succeed Yossi Azarzar who is stepping down to pursue family interests. He has been pivotal in leading our Global Operations, Quality, Facilities & Real Estate and MIS teams, preparing the company in its transition to providing manufacturing-grade solutions. A gradual handover of responsibilities will begin immediately.

“Following a significant tenure in the field, Amir brings a customer perspective to our operations, strategically, across data security, e-commerce, quality, product risk assessment and physical asset management, to leverage our manufacturing and operations to the benefit of our global installed base,” noted Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys CEO. “I want to thank Yossi for his leadership and hard work driving our operations improvements during a critical period in the company’s transformation and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

