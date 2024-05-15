Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H13Rjkjs

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

