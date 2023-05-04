<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter, 2023 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f4rFQOPp

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd

CCO / VP Investor Relations

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

Articoli correlati

Marin Software Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies,...
Continua a leggere

BT and Five9 Expand Partnership to Accelerate Cloud Adoption for Contact Centres Globally

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customers can now access Five9 Intelligent CX Platform embedded with BT’s global voice and data servicesSAN RAMON, Calif. &...
Continua a leggere

Altice USA Elevates Michael Olsen to General Counsel and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Michael Olsen has been named General Counsel and Chief Corporate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Marin Software Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire