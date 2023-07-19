Stratasys Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Nano Dimension’s $25.00 Revised Partial Tender Offer

Urges Shareholders NOT to Tender into Nano’s Coercive Partial Tender Offer, to Withdraw Any Shares Previously Tendered AND to Contact Their Broker and Instruct Them to File a Notice of Objection

Urges Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” the Re-Election of the Stratasys Slate of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), after consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, unanimously determined that the revised partial tender offer announced by Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano”) on July 18, 2023 to acquire ordinary shares of Stratasys for $25.00 per share in cash is misleading, illusory, continues to significantly undervalue the Company as a whole and is NOT in the best interests of all Stratasys shareholders.

The Stratasys Board Urges Shareholders NOT TO TENDER Their Shares, to Withdraw Any Shares That Have Already Been Tendered, AND to File a Notice of Objection

The Stratasys Board reminds shareholders of the facts:

Partial tender offers by nature can be extremely misleading and value-destructive to shareholders, and Nano’s partial tender means Stratasys shareholders who tender their shares may have as few as approximately 40% of their shares purchased, assuming full participation in the offer. Therefore, shareholders risk becoming a minority shareholder in a Nano-controlled company by tendering into Nano’s partial tender offer.

The partial tender offer implies a blended value of approximately $16 to $19 per share or less1, assuming full participation in the offer, given that Stratasys being controlled by Nano is likely to lead to Stratasys shareholders’ remaining shares trading at a heavily discounted level, which could be approximately $9 to $15 per share or less2.

Nano has a track record of value destruction and trades at negative firm value under Nano CEO Yoav Stern’s leadership. In addition to Yoav Stern’s misleading claims about Stratasys, he is not qualified to manage Stratasys. Since Yoav Stern’s appointment, Nano has spent more than $500 million in cash and increased its revenue by only $44 million.

If the partial tender offer is successful, Nano and Yoav Stern may not be incentivized to act in the best interest of minority shareholders of Stratasys, and Nano could block any future transaction that might maximize value for Stratasys and its minority shareholders.

To deliver a Notice of Objection, CONTACT YOUR BROKER and instruct them to deliver a Notice of Objection on your behalf. If you have already tendered your shares, you can still withdraw them.

Stratasys has received feedback from many shareholders and brokers that the unfair, coercive offer process constructed by Nano makes it difficult and confusing for shareholders that own Stratasys shares beneficially (as do a vast majority of Stratasys shareholders) to file a Notice of Objection. Stratasys has informed Nano, its tender offer agents and the Israeli courts that this process must be fixed so it is equally as accessible and easy for a beneficial owner of Stratasys shares to file a Notice of Objection as it is to tender shares into Nano’s partial tender offer.

Stratasys 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, in connection with Stratasys’ 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on August 8, 2023, Nano has nominated an unqualified slate of director candidates as part of its campaign to acquire control of Stratasys. In addition, Nano’s slate of director candidates has presided over serious corporate governance failings and value destruction.

On the contrary, Stratasys’ slate of director candidates is highly qualified, truly independent and purpose-built. Stratasys’ Board is highly focused on maximizing shareholder value and engages with multiple industry participants for the benefit of all Stratasys shareholders.

The Stratasys Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” the re-election of the Stratasys Slate, consisting of the eight highly qualified current members of Stratasys’ Board.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

The full basis for the Board's unanimous recommendation is set forth in an amendment to Stratasys' Schedule 14D-9 filed today with the SEC.

Visit www.NextGenerationAM.com for additional information about how Stratasys shareholders can deliver a Notice of Objection to protect their investment and vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" the re-election of Stratasys' directors.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education.

Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD.

1 Assuming all Stratasys shareholders except Nano tender their aggregate 58.9mm shares and maximum of 25.3mm shares purchased as per Nano tender offer (~40% total shares tendered), leaving 33.6mm shares not purchased (~60% total shares tendered); Calculation based on blended value of shares tendered to Nano at $25 per share and illustrative value of remaining SSYS shares (see note 2 below).

2 Assuming for illustrative purposes $14.88 unaffected Stratasys share price as of 5/24/2023 before announcement of the transaction with Desktop Metal at the upper end and ~40% discount to Stratasys unaffected price of $14.88 implying ~$9 per share at the low end. The ~40% discount applied is calculated on the basis of the average 2023 YTD discount of Nano’s share price to its per share value of cash and investments.

