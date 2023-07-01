Stratasys Board of Directors Unanimously Determines Revised Proposal from 3D Systems Does Not Constitute a Superior Proposal to Its Agreement with Desktop Metal

Concludes 3D Systems Revised Proposal Does Not Provide a Basis Upon Which to Enter into Discussions with 3D Systems

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors, after careful review and consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the June 27, 2023 revised unsolicited non-binding proposal from 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) (“3D Systems”) to acquire Stratasys, representing an approximate 3% increase in total value, adding 1% to the total ownership for Stratasys shareholders, is opportunistic, continues to materially undervalue Stratasys, does not constitute a “Superior Proposal” and does not provide a basis upon which to enter into discussions with 3D Systems, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (“Desktop Metal”).

On May 25, 2023, Stratasys entered into a merger agreement with Desktop Metal, pursuant to which Desktop Metal agreed to combine with Stratasys in an all-stock transaction. The Stratasys Board has not changed its unanimous approval, recommendation and declaration of advisability of the previously announced transaction with Desktop Metal.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

