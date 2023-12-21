Stratasys Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan with Enhanced Shareholder Protections

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”). The Rights Plan, which replaces the Company’s shareholder rights plan that was set to expire on December 31, 2023, contains enhanced shareholder protections that are intended to limit the scope of the Rights Plan. The Rights Plan is designed to give all shareholders (other than an offeror) a way to voice their position directly to the Board on certain types of offers and whether the plan should apply to those offers, and in other circumstances to exempt an offer from the plan altogether.

The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to protect the long-term interests of Stratasys and all Stratasys shareholders and enable them to realize the full potential value of their investment in the Company. The Rights Plan is designed to reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group would gain control of, or significant influence over, Stratasys through the open-market or other accumulation of the Company’s shares without appropriately compensating all Stratasys shareholders for control.

The Rights Plan is not intended to prevent or interfere with any attempt to purchase the entire company. It is also not intended to prevent or interfere with any action with respect to Stratasys that the Board determines to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Instead, it will position the Board to fulfill its fiduciary duties on behalf of all shareholders by ensuring that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments about any attempts to control or significantly influence Stratasys. The Rights Plan will encourage anyone seeking to gain a significant interest in Stratasys to negotiate directly with the Board prior to attempting to control or significantly influence the Company. If the Company’s shareholders are presented with a qualified tender or exchange offer, the Board will convene a meeting for an advisory vote of the Company’s shareholders (other than the offeror). The outcome of the shareholder vote will be the primary and salient factor in the Board’s determination of whether to grant an exemption from the Rights Plan for that offer.

The Rights Plan contains elements similar to those adopted by other publicly traded companies. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, Stratasys will issue one right for each ordinary share outstanding as of the close of business on January 2, 2024. While the Rights Plan is effective immediately, the rights generally would become exercisable only if an entity, person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of Stratasys’ outstanding ordinary shares in a transaction not approved by the Company’s Board.

In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring entity, person or group) will have the right to purchase one ordinary share at a purchase price of $0.01 per share. In addition, at any time after an entity, person or group acquires 15% or more of the Company’s ordinary shares, the Company’s Board of Directors may exchange one ordinary share of the Company for each outstanding right (other than rights owned by such entity, person or group, which would have become void).

The Rights Plan has a 364-day term, expiring on December 19, 2024.

The previous shareholder rights plan of the Company that was due to expire on December 31, 2023 has been terminated by the Company.

Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel to Stratasys.

