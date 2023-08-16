Stratascale Named Partner of the Year by GitLab

Award highlights channel strength of Stratascale’s transformative professional services for enterprise companies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratascale, an SHI company, has been named the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Stratascale’s broad experience in leveraging GitLab’s comprehensive, AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform as a catalyst for enterprise organizations’ digital transformations.





Stratascale supports end-to-end transformation processes by understanding clients’ strategic goals and challenges and delivering the last mile of strategy critical to moving their initiatives forward. Client initiatives often include application portfolio modernization at scale, platform engineering to enhance developer experience and efficiency enterprise-wide, and holistic security of the software supply chain.

“Stratascale’s Fortune 1000 client base craves transformation and GitLab helps us deliver those successful outcomes. This award validates our approach to building better developer experiences and unlocking new efficiencies at the enterprise level,” said Mathew Shuster, Managing Director of Architecture in Stratascale’s Digital Cloud Solutions group. “Our partnership with GitLab saw significant growth in the last year because of what we’re able to accomplish for customers with a collaborative approach.”

GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation.

“Stratascale provides a strong delivery framework, which joint customers use to migrate their application development framework and meet DevSecOps requirements through GitLab,” said Nima Badiey, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at GitLab. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Stratascale and enabling our joint customers’ success.”

Learn more about how Stratascale’s automation services help Fortune 1000 companies achieve digital agility and unlock real-world solutions.

About Stratascale

Stratascale is a consultant, systems integrator, and technology advisor in one. We support the entire end-to-end transformation process — from discovery to solution deployment. It starts with understanding your business, your strategic goals, and the challenges you must overcome to achieve them. We not only offer that last mile of strategy critical to moving your initiatives forward, but also engage our technical teams possessing the practical wisdom required to successfully execute. The company is also a GitLab Select Partner and holds industry certifications and top-tier partner status in several areas. Learn more at stratascale.com.

