Stratascale Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Acquisition of Vector0

Dallas-based Attack Surface Management provider strengthens Stratascale’s cybersecurity services

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratascale, an SHI company, announced today the acquisition of Vector0, an Attack Surface Management (ASM) provider. Through the acquisition, Stratascale professionals and their customers gain unrivaled visibility of attack vectors and points of vulnerability, enhancing Stratascale’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, proactive cybersecurity services.





“Vector0 enables us to offer a comprehensive and proactive approach to Attack Surface Validation (ASV), giving organizations the tools they need to secure their digital initiatives effectively,” said David Olzak, Senior Vice President at Stratascale. “Vector0’s extensibility will provide us with the opportunity to integrate Stratascale’s managed services with some of our most strategic cybersecurity partners’ threat and vulnerability management capabilities.”

Vector0’s ASM platform empowers organizations to discover, prioritize, and mitigate critical security risks. This platform leverages continuous internet scans to identify assets, unify vulnerability and security data, and provide proactive, automated testing and suggested fixes.

“This is the latest milestone in a multi-year investment into establishing SHI, and specifically the Stratascale brand, as a leader in the cybersecurity consultancy and implementation market,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO at Stratascale parent company SHI International. “This acquisition enables us to build services delivered by our excellent Stratascale team, underpinned by both our strong vendor relationships and best-in-class technology foundations.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Stratascale and take full advantage of being part of the 6,000-strong SHI International organization,” said Quentin Rhoads-Herrera, CEO at Vector0. “Vector0’s advanced capabilities align seamlessly with Stratascale’s commitment to digital agility, creating a powerful synergy that will undoubtedly benefit businesses seeking to embrace an increasingly digital landscape while continuously enhancing their security posture.”

About Stratascale

Stratascale, an SHI International company, is a digital business consultant & IT Solutions provider. Supporting the entire end-to-end transformation process for larger organizations, Stratascale teams engage with clients from discovery to solution deployment and offer both the last-mile strategy critical to moving initiatives forward, and technical teams possessing the practical wisdom required to execute successfully. Learn more at stratascale.com.

About Vector0

Vector0 is a cybersecurity solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations secure their digital landscapes through innovative technologies. Vector’s Attack Surface Management Platform, offers a complete and proactive approach to identifying and mitigating security risks. By providing continuous, automated testing and suggested fixes, Vector0 empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity with confidence.

