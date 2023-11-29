Strata Identity’s Maverics Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Standard Validates that Maverics Identity Orchestration Meets the Highest Standards for Security, Availability and Confidentiality

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced that the Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™ received a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification which validates that Strata maintains effective system level controls to ensure the highest level of security. The company received SOC 2 Type I certification last March.





Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II reports on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. It describes whether specified controls meet the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. The audit of Strata’s Maverics platform was conducted by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba). The report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion.

“The SOC 2 Type II certification provides customers the confidence of knowing that Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform meets and exceeds the industry’s strictest standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy,” said Topher Marie, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Strata Identity. “As a company that is focused on enabling interoperability for distributed, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud identity systems, we recognize the importance of standards like SOC for establishing customer trust in a technology provider’s security systems, processes and procedures.”

About Strata’s Maverics

The Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform implements an abstraction layer to bridge siloed and incompatible identity systems across multi-cloud, on-premises and hybrid identity infrastructures, allowing organizations to enforce consistent access policies from a single point of control. Maverics secures identities and makes policies, APIs, and sessions work as one – for all applications, on all clouds and using any identity provider. It is a game changer for organizations undergoing digital transformation, modernization, and cloud migration.

About Strata

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration, and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

