Strata Identity Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Banking Customer Experience, 2024

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Banking Customer Experience.





According to Gartner, “Journey-time orchestration is a type of platform with the capabilities to manage a variety of different tools and vendor integrations across the digital customer journey, including identity verification, authentication, fraud detection, access management, and bot mitigation. By centralizing orchestration, these solutions can improve risk management and customer experience (CX) along digital journeys, and deliver improved user experience (UX).”

Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration™ Platform empowers organizations to overcome the complexities of managing multiple vendor integrations by offering a centralized identity orchestration layer. Strata enables fine-grained control over the digital journey, allowing for dynamic user experiences that balance security and convenience, particularly in critical areas like onboarding and identity verification.

Gartner further notes, “Managing multiple vendor integrations drains an organization’s resources at a time of skills and talent shortages. Abstracting away that development effort to the orchestration tool reduces cost and complexity of the digital journey.”

Strata’s Maverics bridges hybrid, multi-cloud and multi-vendor identity environments by orchestrating siloed and incompatible systems using an abstraction layer that makes policies, APIs, and sessions work as one. Maverics transparently integrates multiple identity systems for enforcing global policies at scale, without the need to rewrite applications or disrupt existing user access workflows.

“We believe being recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Banking Customer Experience underscores the value we provide in helping financial institutions navigate the dynamic requirements of identity management in complex user flows,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “The Maverics platform is designed to streamline the orchestration of identity services, enabling banks to deliver secure and frictionless customer experiences while reducing operational complexity and cost.”

Gartner Attribution & Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Banking Customer Experience, 2024, By Jonathan Jackson, Uri Lerner, Jeff Casey, 10 July 2024.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Strata Identity

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. Maverics also provides identity continuity that prevents application outages by failing over to an alternate on-premises or cloud IDP when the primary IDP goes offline. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

