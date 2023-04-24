Strata Identity Named Most Comprehensive Identity Orchestration Solution of the Year at RSA Conference 2023

Strata’s Maverics Platform recognized in Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has been named Most Comprehensive Identity Orchestration Solution of the Year in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. The winners were announced today at the RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

“Being named the Most Comprehensive Identity Orchestration Solution at the RSA Conference by the Global InfoSec Awards validates the challenges and need for unifying multi-cloud identity management,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Strata’s Maverics platform delivers a unified and scalable approach to integrating the entire identity infrastructure across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments while providing a seamless user experience. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing identity orchestration that helps our customers reduce risk and streamline operations.”

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize cybersecurity innovators from around the world, and the winners are selected by experienced judges based on their independent review of submitted products.

“Strata Identity’s comprehensive identity orchestration solution stood out among the nominees for its ability to provide a unified approach to managing identities and security policies in hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Strata helps organizations reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve security by unifying identity and access management across the enterprise.”

Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™ is the first distributed, multi-cloud identity solution to solve the enterprise identity management and security challenges that arise as organizations migrate applications to the cloud and adopt additional cloud service providers (CSPs). It bridges hybrid, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor identity environments by orchestrating previously-siloed and incompatible identity systems to enforce global policies at scale across both cloud and on-premises systems. Its abstraction layer integrates heterogeneous identity management systems that make policies, APIs, and sessions work as one. As organizations move to the cloud, Strata also improves resiliency by enabling nonstop hybrid identity services in the event of an outage at one of those cloud platforms.

About Strata

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems without changing the user access experience. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring source code. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

