Strata Identity Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Identity Orchestration Platform

Globally Recognized Standard Validates Company’s Cloud Service Maintains Highest Level of Information Security Management

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification by the International Organization of Standardization. One of the industry’s most recognized information security certifications, ISO/IEC 27001 demonstrates Strata meets the highest standards for protecting its Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform.





Created by the International Organization of Standardization, ISO/IEC 27001 includes more than 100 requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. Only organizations that have gone through a rigorous audit process, proven that they have reviewed the risks unique to their business, and created robust procedures to monitor and address risks in a detailed, efficient manner are awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

“Strata is committed to providing our customers the most advanced multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud Identity Orchestration capabilities, which includes exceeding industry standards and best practices for information security management systems,” said Thom Locke, VP of Customer Success, Security Services and Support at Strata Identity. “In addition to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Strata has also achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. Both of these third-party validated standards give customers the confidence that our internal controls meet the most stringent requirements for data protection and privacy.”

About Strata Identity’s Maverics Platform



The Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform implements an abstraction layer to bridge siloed and incompatible identity systems across multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid identity infrastructures, allowing organizations to enforce consistent access policies from a single point of control. Maverics secures identities and makes policies, APIs, and sessions work as one – for all applications, on all clouds, and using any identity provider. It is a game changer for organizations undergoing digital transformation, modernization, and cloud migration.

About Strata Identity



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. Maverics also provides identity continuity that prevents application outages by failing over to an alternate cloud or on-premises IDP when the primary IDP goes offline. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

