Strata Clean Energy Breaks Ground on 1 GWh Scatter Wash Energy Storage Project in Phoenix

Strata celebrates milestone event with APS and other dignitaries

Project to store enough electricity to power more than 250,000 homes

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Strata Clean Energy (Strata), a pioneer in grid-scale renewable energy solutions, celebrated a major milestone for its Scatter Wash battery storage complex in Phoenix, Ariz., with a groundbreaking that included executives from Strata, along with representatives from Arizona Public Service (APS), and other local dignitaries. The 255 MW / 1,020 MWh facility is expected to become operational in April 2025. The project’s batteries can store enough electricity to power more than 250,000 homes for 4 hours daily for 20 years.





IMAGE: Strata Clean Energy President Josh Rogol (third from left) breaks ground on the Scatter Wash battery storage complex with partners, local dignitaries. (Please Credit: Strata Clean Energy)

Scatter Wash will provide APS customers with reliable energy, support increased power demand, and store significant amounts of renewable energy from solar power plants on its grid to use when it is needed, particularly in the summertime when extreme heat and electricity demand is high in Arizona.

“This groundbreaking demonstrates a considerable advancement in large-scale sustainable energy solutions in a major growing metropolitan area, underscoring Strata’s dedication to addressing critical grid challenges,” said Josh Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy. “In showcasing our dedication to utility clients like APS and Arizona homes and businesses, we continue shaping the future of energy storage by ensuring grid reliability and driving progress towards broader decarbonization and economic development goals through local jobs and investment. It exemplifies our dedication to a more sustainable future.”

“Arizona is one of the fastest growing states in the country and reliable and affordable power is critical for APS customers, especially during our hottest summer days,” said Jacob Tetlow, Executive Vice President of Operations at APS. “These batteries will help us continue to serve our customers with a balanced and diverse power supply.”

Strata entered into a 20-year tolling agreement with APS for its Scatter Wash battery storage complex last year. This award resulted from the All-Source RFP APS conducted in May of 2022, which was initiated to meet the growing needs of residential and business customers with affordable, reliable, and clean electricity. Under the terms of the agreement, Strata will build, own, and operate the Scatter Wash battery storage complex as part of the firm’s growing portfolio of clean-energy assets.

Mortenson was selected as Strata’s EPC partner for this project in April 2023. The company was selected based on their commitment to partnering, technical expertise, and track record for completing projects on time.

Tesla’s Megapack 2XL, a fully integrated battery system featuring advanced battery technology, software, and power conversion systems, will be used throughout the project. These battery systems will efficiently store and dispatch electrical energy to and from the grid during optimal periods.

The development of Scatter Wash is supported by the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for standalone energy storage created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It is among the critical projects that help demonstrate the benefits of national sustainable energy incentives in bringing the energy transition to reality.

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy accelerates the clean energy transition by providing pioneering projects with industry-leading quality. Strata is a vertically integrated Solar, Storage, and Power-to-X project development, EPC, and O&M company. With over 270 solar and storage projects completed, the company has been instrumental in the development and construction of 3,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 3,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of utility-scale energy storage. Strata’s current development pipeline has 8,400 MW of solar capacity and 31,800 MWh of storage. Strata has offices in North Carolina, Arizona, New York, Illinois, and Colorado.

