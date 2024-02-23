Straight Talk Wireless Tax Breaks Event Offers Great Deals and Stress Relief This Tax Season

Bravo Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard helps taxpayers at the breaking point avoid “getting activated”

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Straight Talk, a leading prepaid wireless service provider running on America’s most reliable 5G network1, commissioned its second-annual “Straight Talk Wireless™ Tax Stress Index” to gauge consumer sentiment around tax time. Remarkably, the survey found that 1 in 5 people (19 percent) have wanted to throw their phone due to feeling frustrated over their taxes.





To help ease stress during this time, on February 23-24, Straight Talk is hosting a “Tax Breaks” event to give Miami residents the chance to vent their frustration by throwing a phone with the option to get a free Samsung Galaxy A142. People who cannot attend the event in Miami can also find tax time relief, and they don’t need to throw their phone to do it. Right now, through an exclusive tax season offer, customers can get a free Samsung Galaxy A14 by signing up for the Straight Talk Extended Silver Unlimited Plan on StraightTalk.com.

“Value comes in many ways and this year we’re giving people the break they want and need, literally,” said Cheryl Gresham, CMO of Verizon Value. “‘Tax Breaks’ is all about throwing out the old and making room for the new, while taking advantage of savings needed most this time of year.”

Straight Talk is partnering with Bravo personality and entrepreneur Lindsay Hubbard to provide solutions to manage tax-time anxiety, which includes the savings offered through a Straight Talk plan. As a tax-paying businesswoman and breakout star on Summer House on Bravo, Hubbard understands firsthand how challenging it can be to balance work, relationships and filing taxes. From taking advantage of cost saving promotions and offers to finding a healthy outlet for frustrations, Hubbard notes that people can take several steps for a less “activated” season.

“When the stakes are high, I focus on ways to keep the pressure low,” said Hubbard. “If it gets to be too much, I find relief through friends and fitness. But above all, I find ways to save money all year, which is one of the benefits of prepaid wireless plans from Straight Talk.”

At the “Tax Breaks” event, StraightTalk has teamed up with Human-I-T to ensure when old phones are exchanged for new ones, the old phones are reused or recycled properly.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com. Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. For more information on Straight Talk Wireless, visit www.straighttalk.com.

About Human-I-T

Human-I-T is a non-profit social enterprise that creates equitable access to opportunity by providing devices, internet access, digital skills training, and tech support for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide, while at the same time, empowering businesses and organizations to do good by diverting technology from landfills to protect our planet. Founded in 2012, Human-I-T has worked with nearly 400,000 individuals and families to create sustainable and just opportunities for all people, organizations, and our planet to thrive. For more information, visit human-i-t.org and @humanitofficial on Facebook.

Survey methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Straight Talk Wireless between January 16 and January 21, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll.

1 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2 Offer valid through 4/14/24 while supplies last. Online only. Must purchase a Straight Talk Extended Silver Unlimited Plan to qualify (90 Day, 180 Day or Annual Plan). Limit of five phones per customer. Taxes and fees apply.

