Straight Talk Wireless Rewards People for Their Use of Unlimited Data This Tax Season with The Data Bank by Straight Talk

Straight Talk Wireless shows the power of unlimited data by putting extra money in people's pockets during a taxing time.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Straight Talk Wireless, a leading prepaid brand covered by Verizon's 5G network and sold at Walmart, is launching The Data Bank by Straight Talk, a limited-time event that turns mobile data usage into real financial rewards. Taking place in Union Square Park in New York City on February 18 and Kennedy Commons in East New Jersey on February 19, The Data Bank brings attention to the exceptional value provided by Straight Talk’s unlimited data plans by giving customers the opportunity to check their data usage and be rewarded with a gift card through an interactive, bank-like experience.

Tax season can be a stressful time for many, and Straight Talk recognizes that even when money feels tight, people can still be Data Rich – thanks to its real unlimited data plans. In fact, data plays a crucial role in people’s everyday lives, especially during tax season. According to Straight Talk’s third annual Tax Time Survey, more than half of Americans (57%) use their mobile data for online banking, and 53% access it during tax season, whether it’s to file taxes right on their phone or speak with tax advisors. With this limited-time event, Straight Talk aims to give back when tax refunds might not be enough.

“At Straight Talk, we understand that tax season can be a hectic time, and many families rely on their refund checks to help manage their finances. That’s why we aim to alleviate some of that tax time stress with the launch of our innovative Data Bank event,” said David Kim, SVP & CRO of Verizon Value. “The Data Bank by Straight Talk is designed to show how impactful having real unlimited data is by rewarding mobile data usage with gift cards, especially at a time when families are looking for extra financial flexibility. Straight Talk is committed to supporting consumers with their truly unlimited data during tax time and all year long.”

How The Data Bank Works:

At The Data Bank by Straight Talk, visitors will step into a custom-designed truck converted into a mobile “bank,” where they can interact with Straight Talk’s “teller,” @alexonabudget (influencer and money expert), check their data usage and convert their data usage into a gift card on site.

Be one of the first to experience the bank-like event and get rewarded with extra cash at one of the following locations:

New York City: February 18 at Union Square Park 10AM ET until supplies last

February 18 at Union Square Park 10AM ET until supplies last East New Jersey: February 19 at Kennedy Commons 11AM ET until supplies last

For those not in the area, you can still take advantage of Straight Talk’s unlimited data online at StraightTalk.com or at Walmart stores. In addition to supplying users with real unlimited data they can rely on, Straight Talk is also offering new and existing customers a free Samsung A16 or Moto G Power 5G with the purchase of a qualifying service plan. These offers will be available at StraightTalk.com and at Walmart stores so customers can take advantage of the latest features and benefits.

For more information on Straight Talk Wireless, visit www.straighttalk.com.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.

Straight Talk Public Relations

Valuemediarelations@verizon.com