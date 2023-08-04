Straight Talk Wireless Gives It to You Straight with New Ads Featuring Jim Gaffigan

The actor/comedian is featured in TV and online spots promoting Straight Talk’s new Family Plans at Walmart

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attention Walmart shoppers: Straight Talk Wireless, a leading no-contract wireless carrier sold exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com and StraightTalk.com, today announced a new ad campaign featuring actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan.









The spot marks Straight Talk’s first live-action campaign in four years, and highlights the brand’s new family plans, which offer discounted rates for customers adding one or more additional lines to their qualifying Straight Talk plans. Finally, sharing with the family – or anyone – is easy.

“Jim’s comedy and work ethic embodies who our customer is: observant, hard-working, a little bit skeptical of something that might seem too good to be true, and loves to talk about their family,” said Cheryl Gresham, Chief Marketing Officer of the Verizon Value organization. “We immediately thought of Jim as the perfect partner to explain the value in our new plans and to do it in a really entertaining way.”

The creative is developed by ad agency FCB NY and features Jim taking over a Walmart store to do stand-up and connect with shoppers – showing the benefits of “using” their loved ones to save on wireless. The :30 video is airing now on all major networks/platforms.

“Straight Talk makes life easier and simpler for people with large families like mine, or even people with lots of friends who feel like family,” said Jim Gaffigan. “The commercials we made inside Walmart stores were hilarious. Working with Straight Talk was fun and joining them on a campaign that helps people save more money is the cherry on top.”

With Straight Talk’s new family plans, more lines equal more savings. Multiline discounts are available on the best-selling Silver Unlimited plan, which includes 5G unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot, and unlimited calling to Canada & Mexico, ensuring consumers never have to compromise when looking for value. Available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and StraightTalk.com. Straight Talk is a great option for people who want the freedom of no-contract plans, and access to America’s most reliable 5G network* at a low price.

Don’t just take our word for it. Check out the new commercial here.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Straight Talk Wireless, visit www.straighttalk.com.

*Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

