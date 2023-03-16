StoryStream Launches New Live Video Shopping Platform for Online Retailers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StoryStream, the leading AI-powered visual commerce platform, has announced the launch of its new Live Video Shopping solution. The announcement follows a series of successful pilot projects with brands including LookFantastic & Lancome, Braun, Oral-B and Zavvi.





Research published by StoryStream and the IMRG shows that 62% of online shoppers want to see more Live Video Shopping streams from brands they follow online (IMRG). With video playing an increasingly central role in the marketing strategy of brands and retailers, Live Video Shopping represents a critical development in the humanising of eCommerce.

StoryStream’s new platform enables online retailers to seamlessly integrate Live Video Shopping experiences into their eCommerce sites, providing a more engaging and interactive way for customers to shop online.

With the new Live Video Shopping Studio, online retailers can now easily host live shopping events that allow customers to interact with hosts in real-time, ask questions, and make purchases directly from the video stream. The platform also includes features such as dynamic product highlights, emoji reactions, and real-time analytics to help retailers better understand their customer’s shopping preferences and behaviours.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Live Video Shopping platform, which we believe will revolutionise the way people shop online,” said Alex Vaidya, CEO of StoryStream. “Our platform makes it easy for retailers to create engaging and interactive shopping experiences that connect with customers on a more personal, more authentic level – resulting in increased engagement and sales.”

The Live Video Shopping platform is fully customisable and can be integrated with any eCommerce site. It is also mobile-responsive, allowing customers to shop from their mobile devices seamlessly.

“We’re excited to see the impact that our Live Video Shopping platform will have on the eCommerce industry,” said Vaidya. “Our goal is to provide online retailers with all of the tools they need to create authentic, engaging, and interactive shopping experiences, building brand loyalty and bringing products to life.”

About StoryStream

StoryStream is the leading AI-powered visual commerce platform specialising in User-generated Content and Live Video Shopping. The platform enables brands to create authentic online shopping experiences, increasing engagement and sales by bringing eCommerce to life.

The StoryStream platform is used by leading brands including John Lewis & Partners, Porsche, Sainsbury’s and Homebase to transform audience engagement and grow revenues while creating a more trusted customer experience.

For more information, visit www.storystream.ai

