Stormbreaker Ventures Welcomes Patrick Shutt as Venture Partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stormbreaker Ventures, a leading investor in start-ups at the forefront of the mobility sector, is delighted to announce the appointment of industry veteran Patrick Shutt as a Venture Partner.





A leader in the telecom, IOT and mobility, and adjacent software sectors for more than 25 years, Patrick brings to Stormbreaker a depth of experience and an extensive track record of success. He has been a Founder, CEO, and COO, and has provided unique value at the board level. Shutt has led capital transactions worth over $800 million, of note the Goldman Sachs-underwritten IPO of Universal Access as CEO, which raised $240 million in equity and valued the business at over $5 billion at its peak.

“We believe Patrick can truly open doors for our portfolio companies,” expressed Said Mia, Managing Partner at Stormbreaker Ventures. “Patrick understands exactly what it takes to build businesses, grow sales pipelines, and generate revenue. With an additional pair of expert hands on the Stormbreaker team, we are cementing our leadership position as we focus on the burgeoning mobility sector.”

Speaking about his appointment, Patrick Shutt said, “At this moment in time, the space is ripe with opportunities and I believe venture is an ideal platform to leverage my experience. As I look across the mobility landscape,” Shutt continues, “I clearly see this team breaking ahead of the pack and I could not be more excited to join Stormbreaker and drive results for their portfolio.”

After a successful initial fund, Stormbreaker Ventures is gearing up for its upcoming second fund and a strategic focus on the mobility sector. The firm is committed to propelling startups at the forefront of technological advancements in consumer devices, industrial devices and sensors, transport, security, computing and networking, and associated services, underlining their belief in the transformative potential of this sector.

About Stormbreaker Ventures

Stormbreaker is an early-stage venture firm focused on the mobility sector, encompassing consumer devices, industrial devices and sensors, transport, security, computing and networking, and associated services. Their team consists of veteran operators and investors who have over 150 years of aggregate experience and a track record with highlights that include multiple unicorn investments. Stormbreaker brings a new level of rigor to the venture capital ecosystem, providing a world-class set of tools and resources to their founders: their Founder Success™ Platform. They have built a strong international network and top international companies are now eager to have Stormbreaker as the first US VC on their cap table. Stormbreaker has more than 40 active portfolio companies who have raised more than $500 million of follow-on capital post the Stormbreaker investment.

Contacts

Said Mia



Managing Partner



Stormbreaker Ventures

said@stormbreaker.vc