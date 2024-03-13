Stormbreaker Ventures Bolsters Global Telecom Engineering with Strategic Investment

Significant Alliance Aims to Drive the Next Wave of Wireless Connectivity Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connectivity—Stormbreaker Ventures, a leading early-stage venture firm specializing in mobility and the connected wireless ecosystem, is excited to announce its strategic investment in Global Telecom Engineering, a hardware and software engineering company in the chip, modem, and module space at the forefront of the next generation of connectivity innovation. This significant investment marks Stormbreaker’s inaugural contribution to Fund II and aligns with the expertise and collaboration of strategic limited partner Thermo Companies.





Global Telecom Engineering specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge hardware for fixed wireless and IoT solutions, powering advancements in wireless connectivity. Stormbreaker Ventures is leading this investment round, recognizing the team’s advanced technology and profound growth potential, especially amid a geopolitical climate with heightened attention on national information and digital security.

“Stormbreaker is thrilled to partner with Global Telecom Engineering, a company that perfectly aligns with our thesis that technology for the connected ecosystem is the bedrock of innovation more broadly. Our high conviction in Global Telecom stems from the team’s experience building and exiting companies and expertise in chip, modem, and module manufacturing,” expressed Glenn Lurie, Partner at Stormbreaker.

“We selected Stormbreaker as a partner due to its domain knowledge and extensive network within the wireless and mobility sector. The timing of this investment is paramount for Global Telecom Engineering, allowing us to accelerate our growth and make a meaningful impact on global safety,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom Engineering.

In a pioneering move with Limited Partners, Stormbreaker has partnered with Thermo Companies to enable the Global Telecom Engineering investment. Thermo Companies presented the opportunity to Stormbreaker, expressing confidence in their ability to conduct thorough due diligence and support Global Telecom Engineering. Bolstered by this confidence, Thermo Companies also directly invested in Global Telecom Engineering alongside their collaborative partner.

“Our unified strength stems from Thermo Companies’ knack for identifying opportunities, combined with Stormbreaker’s expertise in vetting and selecting companies within the wireless ecosystem. Their approach to Limited Partner engagement, especially regarding co-investment opportunities, is notably forward-thinking,” emphasized Kyle Pickens of Thermo Companies.

Stormbreaker Ventures is an early-stage specialist venture firm that invests in technologies for the connected ecosystem, encompassing mobility and wireless technologies, networking, IoT, telematics and transportation, cloud and edge computing, cybersecurity, AI, and ML. With a team of veteran operators and investors with over 200+ years of aggregate experience, Stormbreaker partners have a track record that includes over a dozen unicorn investments. The firm provides its founders with world-class tools and resources via its Founder Success™ Platform. Stormbreaker has over 40 active portfolio companies that have raised over $500 million of follow-on capital.

Global Telecom Engineering is a hardware and software engineering trailblazer for the wireless industry. Renowned for its patented and award-winning fixed wireless access and IoT connectivity devices, the company delivers superior performance and multi-layer security for fast and reliable connections. Learn more online and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Thermo Companies focuses on acquiring and actively operating asset-heavy companies across industries. Headquartered in Denver, the company operates in telecommunications, factoring, private equity, industrial distribution, real estate, and independent energy. All portfolio companies are privately held and under common ownership.

