Storied Unveils StoriedBook™ Studio, Empowering Users to Create and Publish Personalized StoriedBooks™

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ancestry--Storied, the innovative platform designed to help users capture and preserve family history and family stories, is excited to announce a new feature called StoriedBook™ Studio. This enhancement brings a suite of powerful new features that make it easier than ever for users to craft, design, and publish their own personalized StoriedBooks™.

StoriedBook™ Studio allows users to:

Create Unlimited Projects – No restrictions on creativity. Members can start as many storytelling projects as they like, making it simple to organize different themes, memories, recipe books, or family histories.

– No restrictions on creativity. Members can start as many storytelling projects as they like, making it simple to organize different themes, memories, recipe books, or family histories. Access an Extensive Story Prompt Library – A curated collection of prompts helps users overcome writer’s block and inspire meaningful storytelling. Whether capturing childhood memories, family traditions, or life-changing moments, the library guides users through the process.

– A curated collection of prompts helps users overcome writer’s block and inspire meaningful storytelling. Whether capturing childhood memories, family traditions, or life-changing moments, the library guides users through the process. Pull Stories from Group Contributors – Storytelling is often a collective effort. Now, users can easily gather contributions from family members and friends to create a richer, more dynamic book.

– Storytelling is often a collective effort. Now, users can easily gather contributions from family members and friends to create a richer, more dynamic book. Design and Publish Hardcover StoriedBooks™ – Turning digital stories into beautifully bound hardcover books is now a seamless experience. With just a few clicks, users can craft a beautiful custom keepsake book their family will cherish for generations.

“StoriedBook™ Studio is about making storytelling and family history more accessible and meaningful,” said Brandon Camp, CMO at Storied. “This release empowers users with the tools they need to create truly personalized books that capture their most cherished memories, whether for themselves, their families, or future generations.”

Storied remains committed to helping people document and share their life experiences in a way that is engaging, interactive, and lasting. With these new features, StoriedBook™ Studio ensures that anyone can become the author of their own history.

StoriedBook™ Studio is available now. To start your own StoriedBook™ project, visit storied.com/storiedbooks. To celebrate, Storied is offering all in-person participants at RootsTech a free StoriedBook™ and all virtual participants 50% off their first StoriedBook™ on March 6-8.

About Storied:

Storied is a pioneer in digital storytelling and next-gen family history, offering users a unique platform for preserving and sharing personal stories and connecting with their past through historical records, newspapers, and traditional family history services at a very affordable price. Storied’s relentless focus on innovation, collaboration, and accessibility makes it one of the fastest-growing family history sites today.

