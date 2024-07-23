Stonebranch Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Infrastructure and Operations, 2024 Report

Stonebranch equips infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams with advanced automation and orchestration capabilities





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Sample Vendor in its Hype Cycle for Infrastructure and Operations, 2024 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP) category.

“We believe that recognition in this new Gartner Hype Cycle report is a proud achievement for Stonebranch,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. “We feel this recognition highlights our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge IT automation and orchestration solutions for infrastructure and operations teams that empower our clients to navigate their toughest challenges.”

Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) is a SOAP that helps companies automate and manage their IT tasks and processes. It works across different platforms and applications, supporting both on-premises and cloud-based systems. UAC is designed as an orchestration layer that helps enterprises manage all automated tasks. The UAC platform empowers a variety of end users with self-service automation via a visual workflow designer, jobs-as-code capabilities, and various integrations with tools business users leverage every day. This helps companies work more efficiently and stay ahead in areas like cloud computing, big data, and DevOps.

“UAC is not just a tool; it’s a strategic enabler for organizations to enhance their operational agility,” said Peter Baljet, CTO of Stonebranch. “We remain dedicated to advancing UAC’s capabilities, ensuring it continues to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers — and help them reach new heights in their strategic goals.”

“The Hype Cycle for Infrastructure and Operations, published for the first time in 2024, provides insights into the maturity, adoption and benefits of infrastructure and operations (I&O) innovation patterns, management and transformation. Its assessments will help organizations achieve their business goals through delivery of innovative I&O technologies and services.”* According to the report, “The foundation of workload automation is no longer sufficient to meet the needs of new and evolving business demands. An evolution to service orchestration is required to meet both the business process execution expectations of the organization and to enable new opportunities. This is magnified with the need for increased visibility, auditability and transparency to meet security and compliance requirements.”*

*Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Infrastructure and Operations, 2024,” Philip Dawson, Roger Williams, July 8, 2024.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

