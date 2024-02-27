Stonebranch Announces Record-Breaking Growth in 2023, Sets Sights on Future Innovations

Stonebranch sets new revenue records fueled by strategic innovation and expanded market reach.





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced another year of significant growth and innovation. Building on the unprecedented success of 2022, Stonebranch has continued to expand its offerings with major product updates and a host of strategic integrations that solidify its position as a leader in the IT automation industry.

New Customer and Partner Relationships Fuel Growth

In 2023, Stonebranch significantly expanded its customer base, welcoming a diverse range of new clients from various sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. In addition, new technology, channel, and consulting partnerships enhanced Stonebranch’s capabilities and market reach.

Reflecting on the company’s growth, Stonebranch CEO Giuseppe Damiani stated, “2023 was a pivotal year for Stonebranch. Our ability to attract and retain such a diverse clientele speaks volumes about our users’ trust and confidence in our solutions. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Stonebranch continues to be a provider and partner of choice. It’s inspiring to see such a wide array of organizations recognize the value of our solutions, and we’re excited to shape the future of IT automation with them.”

Universal Automation Center Elevates User Experience

Stonebranch introduced substantial enhancements to the Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform in 2023, focusing on elevating the user experience and broadening the scope of automation capabilities for IT Ops, DataOps, MLOps, and CloudOps professionals. Key highlights include the launch of:

Observability with OpenTelemetry: UAC 7.5 introduced the OpenTelemetry connector, which makes telemetry data available via the OpenTelemetry standards. This feature collects log, metric, and trace data from UAC and third-party applications integrated with the UAC. Then, it outputs that collected data to application performance management (APM) tools (like Splunk, Dynatrace, and DataDog) and observability/business intelligence tools (like Grafana, Jaeger, and PowerBI).

UAC 7.5 introduced the OpenTelemetry connector, which makes telemetry data available via the OpenTelemetry standards. This feature collects log, metric, and trace data from UAC and third-party applications integrated with the UAC. Then, it outputs that collected data to application performance management (APM) tools (like Splunk, Dynatrace, and DataDog) and observability/business intelligence tools (like Grafana, Jaeger, and PowerBI). SAP Enhanced View: UAC has always made it easy for IT Ops teams to manage SAP tasks. With the release of UAC 7.5, Stonebranch extended this ease to business users too, by rolling out a new guided interface that’s intuitive for anyone who usually works with SAP ECC or S/4HANA.

UAC has always made it easy for IT Ops teams to manage SAP tasks. With the release of UAC 7.5, Stonebranch extended this ease to business users too, by rolling out a new guided interface that’s intuitive for anyone who usually works with SAP ECC or S/4HANA. Jobs-as-Code: Building on UAC’s DevOps capabilities, jobs-as-code enables developers to manage jobs and workflow configuration just like business application code — directly from their integrated development environment ( IDE ) of choice. Additionally, by integrating UAC with source control repositories like GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, developers can establish continuous delivery pipelines that offer version control, testing capabilities, and CI/CD best practices.

Building on UAC’s DevOps capabilities, jobs-as-code enables developers to manage jobs and configuration just like business application code — directly from their integrated development environment ( ) of choice. Additionally, by integrating UAC with source control repositories like GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, developers can establish continuous delivery pipelines that offer version control, testing capabilities, and CI/CD best practices. Strategic Integrations for a Connected Ecosystem: 2023 also marked the debut of several pivotal integrations, reinforcing Stonebranch’s commitment to foster a more connected and agile IT ecosystem. New integrations include SAP IBP and SAP HANA XSA, DBT, Azure Synapse, SQL OBDC, Fivetran, Databricks, Temenos, Oracle EBS, Azure AZ CLI, Google Cloud Composer, and Red Hat OpenShift. These additions enhance UAC’s ability to seamlessly connect and orchestrate across diverse IT landscapes, driving unparalleled efficiency and innovation.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Stonebranch,” says Stonebranch CTO Peter Baljet. “Our commitment as a product leader is driven by our customers’ rapidly evolving needs as they adopt new IT landscape paradigms. Looking ahead, we aim to enable businesses with the full potential of automation, transforming their operations and setting new levels for agility, observability, and scalability.”

Accolades Celebrate Excellence at Stonebranch

Stonebranch is consistently recognized for its innovation, leadership, and workplace culture by prestigious organizations and industry analysts. These accolades highlight Stonebranch’s commitment to providing cutting-edge automation solutions and fostering a supportive, dynamic work environment. Some of the notable recognition Stonebranch received in 2023 include:

Gartner ® : The research and consulting firm recognized Stonebranch in a variety of reports and guides in 2023, such as the Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs), Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps Report, Hype Cycle for IT Infrastructure and Operations (I&O), and more.

: The research and consulting firm recognized Stonebranch in a variety of reports and guides in 2023, such as the Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs), Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps Report, Hype Cycle for IT Infrastructure and Operations (I&O), and more. EMA: As a Value Leader in the 2023 EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration, Stonebranch was recognized as a “top-tier orchestrator capable of automation on-premises and in the cloud.”

As a Value Leader in the 2023 EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration, Stonebranch was recognized as a “top-tier orchestrator capable of automation on-premises and in the cloud.” G2: In its reports for workload automation and managed file transfer, the peer-review platform awarded Stonebranch three Leader badges, a High-Performer badge, and an Easiest Doing Business With badge.

In its reports for workload automation and managed file transfer, the peer-review platform awarded Stonebranch three Leader badges, a High-Performer badge, and an Easiest Doing Business With badge. Atlanta Journal-Constitution / Energage: Based solely on employee feedback, Stonebranch was recognized as a Metro Atlanta Top Workplace for the second consecutive year.

“These awards and recognitions are not just milestones but also motivation for us at Stonebranch,” noted Damiani. “As we celebrate these achievements, we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in IT automation and orchestration.”

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

