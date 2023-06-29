Stone Security Becomes LenelS2 National Reseller

Stone Joins Select Group of National Tier Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ModernSecurityIntegration–Stone Security today announced it has moved into LenelS2’s National Tier of Value-Added Resellers. Stone Security has been selling and installing LenelS2 access control solutions for more than a decade. This partnership has been a key driver of the two companies’ growth and success during that time. Stone recently became a reseller of LenelS2’s native cloud solution, the Elements platform, and together will continue to drive innovation and digitally enabled security solutions across the industry. This milestone is a major move for Stone on its mission to Become the Most Trusted and Sought-After Security Integrator in the World.





“Stone Security has exemplified the true definition of a great value-added reseller partner in our channel network and has had explosive growth with LenelS2 since first becoming a VAR in 2009 in Utah,” said Ryan Kaltenbaugh, Senior Vice President of North American Sales at LenelS2. “They have proven their advancement through customer acceptance, quality, and exceptional customer experience, which aligns with the LenelS2 values and mission.”

“We cannot overstate the importance of this announcement. National VAR status for LenelS2 is the most strategic business accomplishment our company has achieved in many years. We are grateful for the trust and confidence from LenelS2’s leadership. We look forward to growing our national & global brand together!” — Brent Edmunds, CEO.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

2022 LenelS2 Value-Added Reseller of the Year – West

2022 Milestone Partner of the Year – West

2022 Recognized as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

“We are grateful to LenelS2 for recognizing the unique approach to partnering that we foster here at Stone. The loyal partnerships that we build with Vendors and Customers are an essential part of the DNA of the entire Stone Team and of the key contributors to success on both sides of the partnership” —Aaron Simpson, President & CTO of Stone Security.

About Stone Security: Stone Security is a provider of professional, enterprise class, physical security products and services. The terms that define the way Stone approaches the integration business are – open platform, industry leading, and partnership driven. With these principles as a foundation, Stone has chosen products that deliver high functioning, integrated and flexible physical security systems. Stone currently manages full-time operations in 11 states across the US as well as 3 countries in Latin America.

