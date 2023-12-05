Stone-Goff Portfolio Company MojoTech Adds Independent Board Member

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone-Goff Partners (“SGP”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on tech-driven business-to-business services companies, today announced the appointment of Dan O’Keefe to the Board of Directors of MojoTech, a premier custom fintech software development agency and a portfolio company of SGP.





Mr. O’Keefe was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at Aspirent, an analytics and digital transformation consulting firm. He also served as part of the management committee and Board of Directors. Aspirent was acquired by NTT DATA Services in November 2022. Dan played a critical role in the impressive growth, client successes and ultimate exit during his tenure at Aspirent.

“Dan’s experience and expertise brings immediate benefits to MojoTech as the company continues to identify opportunities for both organic and strategic growth,” said Laurens Goff, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SGP. “Fintech is a fast-paced and complex sector and Dan’s skillset will support the senior leadership team’s goal of providing their clients with the products, services and support necessary to succeed.”

SGP announced its investment in MojoTech in October 2022.

“We look forward to partnering with Dan and learning from his track record of building and executing go-to-market programs across multiple professional services companies similar to MojoTech,” said Nick Kishfy, Founder and CEO of MojoTech. “We have built scalable delivery teams and processes and are excited to collaborate with Dan on new ways to bring those skills to market.”

Mr. O’Keefe is also currently an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Auburn University – Harbert College of Business New Venture Accelerator, providing coaching and mentoring to students, faculty and alumni looking to start new businesses.

“MojoTech is a leader in helping clients innovate legacy systems and solve mission-critical problems, and it’s a privilege to join the rest of the team and Board of Directors on their continued journey of growth,” said Mr. O’Keefe.

Before joining Aspirent, Mr. O’Keefe was a Partner at Zensar Technologies where he led the development and launch of the Digital Consulting business and a Managing Director at Daugherty Business Solutions’ Atlanta business unit where he led day-to-day business operations and account leadership for key clients. Prior to that, he spent three years at KPMG, launching the banking practice and delivering fintech strategy engagements, and eight years at Booz & Company, leading the digital, operations, and technology strategy practice for the North American Financial Services consulting business. Mr. O’Keefe started his career at Accenture.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Our companies combine service offerings with technology, focus on clearly-defined end markets, and are active participants in the growing knowledge economy. Core verticals include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, and outsourced services. We partner with company founders and executive leadership teams to provide capital, M&A origination and execution, and value-creation expertise to our portfolio companies. Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Stone-Goff’s sector knowledge and deal experience has helped drive successful outcomes for company founders, limited partners, and portfolio management teams. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

About MojoTech

MojoTech is a 100% US-based software development company specializing in fintech product development, application modernization, machine learning, AI engineering, and UI/UX design. MojoTech transforms enterprises and scale technology disruptors into leading digital businesses by delivering solutions requiring speed, scale, security, and innovation. Visit them at mojotech.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Milner



BackBay Communications



(401) 862-9422



jeremy.milner@backbaycommunications.com