Stone-Goff Portfolio Company JSI Announces Michele Friedman as New Chief Operating Officer

GREENBELT, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JSI, a leading national provider of regulatory, compliance, and management consulting services to fast-growing telecommunications providers, today announced the hiring of Michele Friedman as Chief Operating Officer. JSI is a portfolio company of Stone-Goff Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm investing in technology-driven, business-to-business service companies.





“The telecommunications industry continues to undergo significant transformation, and Michele’s appointment as COO is an important milestone in our ongoing growth and success,” said Tasos Tsolakis, Chief Executive Officer of JSI. “Her experience in developing innovative solutions aligns well with the types of operational challenges our clients are facing in today’s markets.”

Ms. Friedman has extensive experience in technology and consulting services, leading teams and customers through periods of high-growth. Prior to joining JSI, she served as COO of Tribalco, an IT and telecommunications systems integrator, where she successfully led the Sales, Engineering Technical Services, and Operations teams. Ms. Friedman has also held senior positions at Discovery Communications as Vice President of Portfolio and Program Management, and at Accenture as a Partner within the Communications and High-Tech consulting practice where she focused on developing IT solutions and launching new products and services for telecommunications clients.

“I’m honored to be working with a trusted industry leader assisting rural community broadband providers to close our country’s digital divide,” said Ms. Friedman. “Given JSI’s track record of success and the potential for continued value creation, this is an exciting time to be part of their next phase of growth.”

“JSI’s success is a testament to the steadfast client focus the Company was founded upon coupled with the vision Tasos has laid out for the future,” said Laurens Goff, co-founder and Managing Partner of Stone-Goff. “Michele’s experience will be invaluable in building on the existing momentum of the company and its customers as the broadband industry continues to evolve. We’re excited to have her as part of the JSI team.”

About JSI



JSI is a full-service consulting firm, providing engineering, outside plant, inside plant, regulatory, and a suite of managed services technology products to rural broadband communications providers. JSI has customer relationships with more than 600 telecommunications operators across 46 states and several US territories. Headquartered in Greenbelt, MD, JSI also has offices in AK, GA, HI, IL, LA, MI, MN, NC, TX, UT and WI. For more information visit jsitel.com.

About Stone-Goff Partners



Stone-Goff Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Our companies combine service offerings with technology, focus on clearly-defined end markets, and are active participants in the growing knowledge economy. Core verticals include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, and outsourced services. We partner with company founders and executive leadership teams to provide capital, M&A origination and execution, and value-creation expertise to our portfolio companies. Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Stone-Goff’s sector knowledge and deal experience has helped drive successful outcomes for company founders, limited partners, and portfolio management teams. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

