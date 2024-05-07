Stone Door Group Bolsters Services, Offers Free Tool to Help Businesses Save on AWS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone Door Group, a leading digital consultancy, today announced the expansion of its IT professional services portfolio and the launch of a new free service – the Private Offer Assessment – designed to empower businesses to optimize their investment in Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Stone Door Group’s expanded services empower businesses to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of certified IT professionals and a unique approach to resource management, the company ensures clients have the right talent at their fingertips. Stone Door Group leverages cutting-edge solutions and best practices to drive successful digital transformation initiatives, ultimately enhancing customer experiences.

The free Private Offer Assessment is a valuable tool for businesses considering AWS software and services. This assessment helps determine if an AWS Private Offer can deliver substantial cost savings and greater contractual flexibility.

Stone Door Group’s assessment dives deep into two key areas. First, it analyzes cost-saving factors within the Private Offer, including preferential pricing, term discounts, and Reserved Instance (RI) options. It also examines the Private Offer’s terms regarding length, termination clauses, and customization options, providing businesses with the ability to tailor the agreement to their specific needs.

Second, the assessment goes beyond just cost comparisons to provide actionable insights. It offers a clear cost comparison between a business’s current software spending and the proposed pricing in the Private Offer. Stone Door Group’s expertise helps businesses understand how factors like service level agreements (SLAs) and operational efficiencies can impact their bottom line.

Unlocking Strategic Advantages with the Private Offer Assessment

The Private Offer Assessment empowers businesses to make informed decisions about AWS and unlock several key benefits. The assessment doesn’t just identify cost savings, it helps businesses leverage those savings strategically. By analyzing Private Offers, businesses can ensure they meet their AWS Savings Plan commitments in the most cost-effective way possible. The assessment goes beyond simply finding the cheapest option. It ensures businesses get the most cost-effective terms for their software and services, considering factors like service levels and operational needs. The assessment empowers businesses with a clear understanding of the potential benefits and considerations of Private Offers before committing, allowing businesses to make strategic choices that align with their specific goals.

