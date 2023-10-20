Stoic Ranks Among Best Mid-sized Companies on GamesIndustry.biz Best Places to Work Awards for 2023

Stoic named among best workplaces









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stoic has been named to GamesIndustry.biz’s 2023 US Best Places to Work Awards. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American video game studios that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

A leader in the indie video game space, Stoic creates unique, original games that delight players through deep worldbuilding, dynamic storytelling, and best-in-class visuals.

“Stoic strives to be a creator of high quality games and entertainment, and to present ourselves in a manner that is respectful, honest, and humble,” says Stoic CEO Trisha Stouffer. “We continue to create an environment of inclusiveness, thoughtfulness, and diversity. The team at Stoic strives to consistently improve our mutual ability to treat others well.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” Stouffer continues. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have an environment that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About Stoic

Founded in 2012 by three industry veterans, Stoic, a 4-time BAFTA nominated independent video game company, is the creator of high-quality games and entertainment. Over the past 12 years, Stoic created the Banner Saga trilogy, quintupled the size of the studio, increased capacity, and embarked on ambitious new projects. The team believes in developing a work environment that encourages creativity and empowers its members to pursue personal and professional development.

