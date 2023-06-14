Stockbreeding Startup Farmpro Signs MOU with Global IoT Company Telenor

Cooperation with Telenor resolves the issue of local application of Farmpro’s IoT solution





Farmpro opened its Singapore office as the basecamp for global advancement

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Farmpro—Farmpro (Co-CEO Park Byeong-ok), an IoT-based stockbreeding solution startup, signed an MOU on cooperation in the field of IoT with Telenor Connexion (hereinafter Telenor), a world-leading mobile IoT company, in Singapore on June 12.

Telenor Connexion is a subsidiary of Telenor, a global telecommunications company based in northern Europe, and is in charge of Telenor’s IoT business. This cutting-edge technology company operates more than 20 million IoT connections in around 200 countries across the globe.

By working with Telenor, Farmpro can resolve IoT device communication issues that are caused by different telecommunication environments among countries when it enters overseas markets.

Farmpro developed a solution that attaches an electronic ear tag on livestock ears to manage livestock health. It held an opening ceremony for its Singapore Corporation on June 12 and declared the full launch of entry into global markets, including such leading stockbreeding nations as the Argentine Republic, Australia, and New Zealand.

Co-CEO Park of Farmpro attended a panel discussion at an agricultural innovation forum of SGInnovate ahead of the MOU signing ceremony and said, “The Farmpro solution has significantly reduced the mortality rate of calves, through which it is contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preventing misuse of antibiotics.”

Farmpro’s advancement into Singapore was supported by ‘Global Big IN,’ a private-government cooperation governance program supervised by Incheon Metropolitan City.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by officials from Incheon Metropolitan City, the Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, which is an organization exclusively in charge of the ‘Global Big IN’ program, the organizing parties, which are The Innovators and Bigbang Angels, and the Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency (KOAT).

Kang Shin-ho, Director of the KOAT Department of Venture and Start-up, said, “We plan to continually provide support so that Farmpro’s electronic ear tag business becomes a great success in the global market, going beyond the Korean market.”

Using ear tags, Farmpro takes real-time measurements of livestock temperatures and activity levels then collects and analyzes data. Analysis results are used for early detection of livestock illness and infectious disease and management of pregnancy and birth. Farmpro reduced the mortality rate of calves aged no more than six months to one-tenth of the previous figure by using ear tags and doubled the chances of conception of cows through an artificial insemination solution.

Contacts

Farmpro Inc.



Kenny Ji, Director



kenny3j@farmpro.co.kr