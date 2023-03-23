STG Raises $4.2 Billion in Oversubscribed Fund VII

STG VII exceeded its $3 billion target and will look to capitalize on a highly attractive environment for software investing

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STG (the “Firm”), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in software and software-enabled technology services businesses, is pleased to announce the final closing of STG VII (“Fund VII”) with total capital commitments of $4.2 billion, including approximately $4.0 billion of limited partner commitments. Fund VII is STG’s largest fund to date, more than double the size of Fund VI, receiving strong support from both existing investors and an expanded base of new investors globally. Fund VII was oversubscribed at its hard cap, successfully completing the fundraise above its $3 billion target in under five months.

For more than 20 years, STG has been an operationally focused partner to over 50 global enterprise software companies, helping to drive their transformations. Since Symphony’s founding in 2002, STG has demonstrated its continued ability to drive operational efficiencies, top-line enhancement, and breakout innovation within its portfolio companies. STG has raised nearly $10 billion across its private equity investment funds and has completed more than 100 investments, including both platform and add-on investments.

STG VII received strong support from existing investors, as well as a diverse group of new investors that includes public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices, consultants, and asset managers from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

On behalf of the leadership team of the Firm, William Chisholm, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to our existing and new investors for their support, especially given the context of the challenging fundraising environment and uncertain macro backdrop. We have made meaningful investments in our people and platform in recent years, and we believe Fund VII is very well positioned to be a leading partner to growing software companies.”

Evercore Private Funds Group acted as STG’s exclusive global placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as fund counsel.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stg.com.

